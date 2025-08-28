VMPL

Goa [India], August 28: The stunning ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa recently hosted the highly successful second edition of Malhar & The Sea, a luxury "musication" experience that brought together an extraordinary lineup of artists and an exclusive audience of 200 ultra-HNI couples. Produced by Showhouse, a leader in experiential events, the festival from August 22-24, 2025, served as a powerful testament to the enduring beauty and continuity of Indian musical traditions. The event, proudly supported by Volvo and Club ITC, and presented in association with The Glenlivet, offered an intimate and unforgettable cultural journey, blending sophistication and unforgettable experiences. A portion of the proceeds from the festival were pledged to the National Association of the Blind (NAB), underscoring the event's commitment to social responsibility and its role in giving back to the community

The festival's opening day was a masterclass in celebrating legacy. It began with the soulful voice of folk luminary Malini Awasthi, whose performance as the Queen of Folk set a majestic and traditional tone. This was followed by a truly historic moment: the rare performance by "3 Generations. One Nation." The legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, alongside his sons Amaan and Ayaan, and grandsons Abeer and Zohaan, took the stage for a performance that was not just about music, but about the living heritage of a musical lineage. Their artistry resonated deeply with every guest, showcasing the passing of a sacred tradition through family. The day's rhythmic heart was the "Taal Vaadya" performance by celebrated percussionist Taufiq Qureshi and friends, a dynamic display of percussive genius. The night concluded with a forward-looking "Classical Science Fiction" after-party, where Karsh Kale seamlessly blended Indian classical sounds with electronica.

Day two was a tribute to artistry and remembrance. The morning began with a serene "Morning Raga" by The Flute Sisters, Suchismita and Debopriya, whose melodies created a meditative start to the day. This was followed by a deeply moving tribute to the late Ustad Rashid Khan, performed by his son, Armaan Khan, a rising star who is gracefully carrying his father's musical heritage forward. The audience was then captivated by the masterful "Vocal & Sitar Jugalbandi" featuring classical virtuosos Arshad Ali Khan and Shakir Khan, a beautiful dialogue between voice and strings. The evening continued with a mesmerizing "Sham-e-Mehfil" by acclaimed singer Madhubanti Bagchi, and concluded with the soul-stirring Rajasthani Sufi melodies of Samandar Khan Manganiar & his troupe.

The final day was a celebration of global sounds, with a special World Music performance by Goa's renowned Fado exponent, Sonia Shirsat, whose voice carried the essence of her region's rich cultural history

Omer Haider, MD of Showhouse, encapsulated the festival's ethos perfectly: "This festival is the manifestation of what I grew up with and continue to cherish today--khana peena, gaana bajaana." He emphasized the festival's role in creating a space where culture and conviviality intersect. Malhar & The Sea delivered a unique, multi-sensory experience that celebrated both heritage and innovation. It has cemented its status as a landmark event in India's cultural calendar. For more information and a complete recap, visit https://malharandthesea.com/ .

