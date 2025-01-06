VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: The 4th "Nanhe Kalakar" a 2 days Art, Culture & Music Festival organized by Abhyutthanam Welfare Foundation & AU Small Finance Bank on January 04 & 05, 2025 at Jawahar Kala Kendra Jaipur, was a vibrant celebration of Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, creativity, and community.

On day 2, the program opened with the graceful terah (13) Taali dance performed to the song "Maharo Hello Suno Ni." This unique dance featured women seated on the floor, adorned in traditional Rajasthani ethnic wear--vivid ghagras with intricate embroidery, mirror work, and zari borders, paired with odhnis draped elegantly over their heads. The performers, with their vibrant costumes, soulful music, and lively dances, created an immersive atmosphere, celebrating the timeless artistry and rich heritage of Rajasthan. The event left the audience inspired and deeply connected to the cultural roots of the state.

Youth Brand Ambassador & MLA Ravindra Bhati (Speaker) & Drone Yadav (Moderator) on Youth as Cultural Ambassadors: The Role of Youth in Advancing Rajasthan's Culture

The session titled "Youth as Cultural Ambassadors: The Role of Youth in Advancing Rajasthan's Culture" featured a captivating dialogue between Sh. Ravindra Singh Bhati, Member of Legislative Assembly, and Dron Yadav, the moderator. Bhati Ji, affectionately known as Rav Sa, engaged the audience in Rajasthani Lok Bhasha (local language), underlining the significance of language and cultural identity in today's world.

Bhati Ji spoke passionately about the importance of staying rooted in one's cultural beliefs and values, particularly as youth face the temptation of urbanization and modernity. He emphasized that it is crucial for young people to embrace self-reliance, maintain a deep connection to their heritage, and remain true to their environment and cultural roots. Reflecting on the delicate balance between modernization and rural traditions, Bhati Ji encouraged youth to be proud of their language, culture, and environment, especially in the face of rapidly changing global trends.

In his personal journey, Bhati Ji shared how his experiences in Barmer shaped his commitment to preserving Rajasthan's natural and cultural resources. He spoke about his involvement in the "Aranya Bachao" (Save the Forest) movement and his flagship initiative, the "Rohini Music" festival, aimed at promoting Rajasthan's folk music and giving local artists a platform for national recognition. His words resonated deeply with the youth, urging them to take pride in their culture while shaping a bright future.

WTP CMD Dr. Anoop Bartaria (Speaker) & Architect Nikhil Sharma (Moderator) on Architecture as a Reflection of Rajasthan's Cultural Diversity

Dr. Anoop Bartaria, CMD of World Trade Park, delivered an insightful presentation on "Architecture as a Reflection of Rajasthan's Cultural Diversity". Dr. Bartaria opened his talk with a powerful statement: "Art is the purest form of expression. It expresses how people live and how civilization has progressed." He emphasized the importance of merging modern and traditional architecture, creating a beautiful synergy that enhances the cultural essence of any region.

Dr. Bartaria discussed the importance of using sustainable materials in construction, particularly locally sourced materials, which play a critical role in preserving a region's natural resources. He praised Rajasthan's architectural features, such as the Chauks, which serve as natural ventilation and water harvesting systems, and illustrated how these elements contribute to environmental harmony. Reflecting on Rajasthan's architectural legacy, he stated that "Heritage buildings can marry the modern world", acknowledging that modern structures can integrate seamlessly with traditional designs while maintaining cultural integrity.

He also stressed the significance of creativity, natural instinct, and adaptability in the design process, urging architects to stay true to a city's historical and cultural context. Dr. Bartaria concluded his talk with a thought-provoking statement: "We are just molecules on earth, but we act as if we are big." He reminded the audience to respect and preserve the natural world, advocating for a harmonious relationship with nature rather than seeing ourselves as its custodians.

The Nanhe Kalakar Festival provided a remarkable platform for celebrating Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, fostering creativity, and promoting community engagement. Through its diverse programs and thought-provoking dialogues, the festival successfully brought together people from all walks of life to honor and experience the vibrant traditions and values of Rajasthan.

Dr. Nishant Ojha (Speaker) & Ruchi Bhargava (Modrator) Know Your Child - The Behavioural Perspective

The session "Know Your Child - The Behavioural Perspective" featured a dynamic conversation between Dr. Nishant Ojha, a Certified Child Counsellor, and the moderator, with insightful contributions from the youth of Ek Pahal India. The discussion focused on how modern societal, environmental, and parental factors--along with the influence of social media and westernization--are shaping the behavior of children and youth today. Dr. Ojha emphasized the importance of values passed down by elders and how communal living and climate can significantly impact a child's development, particularly in rural areas.

Dr. Ojha also addressed the impact of modern education, expressing concern over the growing divide between academics and arts/culture. He noted that the education system, which has shifted away from traditional Indian values and creative subjects, is affecting children's overall development. He advocated for a more integrated educational approach that embraces both academic rigor and cultural preservation. Concluding the session, Dr. Ojha stressed that art and culture are vital for the emotional and social growth of children, and a balanced approach to education is key to nurturing well-rounded, culturally rooted individuals.

Mr. Manuj Gupta, AU Small Finance Bank (Speaker) & Shoeb Khan Financial Prudence Among Younger Generations

The session on "Financial Prudence Among Younger Generations" was led by Shihab Khan, who introduced the topic by highlighting the rise of digital finance and its impact on younger generations. He emphasized the need for financial awareness in today's rapidly evolving financial world.

Mr. Manoj Gupta, a financial expert from AU Bank, took the stage to discuss the importance of budgeting, financial discipline, and literacy, especially at a young age. He stressed that developing good financial habits early on--like managing expenses and setting financial goals--could lead to long-term benefits.

Mr. Gupta also warned the audience about the dangers of early debt, particularly through credit cards, and the increasing risks of cybercrime in financial transactions. He highlighted the importance of being cautious and safeguarding one's financial information.

A major takeaway from the session was the importance of starting to invest early, especially in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Mr. Gupta explained the power of compounding with simple examples, showing how small, consistent investments can grow over time. He also introduced key financial concepts such as appreciating and depreciating assets, discretionary and non-discretionary expenses, and the significance of a healthy CIBIL score. The session also covered stock market basics and the regulatory aspects of futures and options.

Shree Valabh Daas from Gupt Vrindavan Dham, Jagatpura, Jaipur (Known as "Prabhu")

A Session by Akshay Patra "Hare Rama Hare Krishna Movement"

The Nanhe Kalakar Festival featured an inspiring storytelling session led by Shree Valabh Daas, lovingly called "Prabhu," from Gupt Vrindavan Dham, Jagatpura, Jaipur. The session delved into the profound teachings of sacred texts, including the Bhagwat Geeta, Shree Bhagwatam, and the story of Bhakt Prahlad.

Through engaging narratives and recitations of Shlokas, Prabhu conveyed timeless lessons on devotion, faith, and the triumph of good over evil. His storytelling brought alive the spiritual essence of these scriptures, leaving the audience deeply moved and inspired. It was a session that beautifully intertwined culture, spirituality, and moral values, resonating with listeners of all ages.

Evening of Jaipurites started with the biggest music festival of Rajasthan organised by Team Abhyutthanam, which was opened by Neeraj Arya's Kabir Kafe, who sung fascinating songs based on Saint Kabir's Dohe like Mat Kar Maya ko Ahankar, Kya Lekar Aaya Jagat Mein and many more. The whole audience could not stop themselves from Dancing on his melodius & religious songs. Following the first Concert, Nanhe Kalakar ended with the Grand Performance of one of the most finest Indie Music Band "Indian Ocean" led by Rahul Ram. The Concerts were full of Energetic Vibes & people from all age groups, who couldn't stopped themselves from moving on their feets. After witnessing the concerts, people were super excited for the upcoming events of Nanhe Kalakaar, they were thrilled after knowing the cause of the festival and everyone wanted to assoiciate themselves with the noble cause of planting urban forest, which is going to create Oxygen Bank in Cities of Rajasthan. The whole Event was filled with fun, learning activities and art & culture of Rajasthan. The festival was a whole package for the people of Rajasthan.

Nanhe Kalakaar was organized by Abhyutthanam Welfare Foundation & AU Small Finance Bank, organising committee consisting of Director Riddhi Chandrawat, Director Anuj Chandak, Director Pranjal Singh, Aditi Jhanwar, Kushagra Singh, Aman Jhanwar, Piyush Jain, Anish Shekhar, Uddhav Bansal, Dr Ira Singh, Khushi Maheshwari, Manish Dhillon, Ronak Verma, Adv Avik Rajoria, Adv Sarthak, Vikas Sharma, Bhuvanesh, Gaurav Sehgal & all team members.

