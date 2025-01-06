OUT! Kamran Ghulam will be kicking himself. The ball found a perfect gap between the bat and the pad. South Africa have found another breakthrough. It is a big wicket down for Pakistan. Kamran Ghulam b Kagiso Rabada 28 (42)
Pakistan are now fighting back after losing their first wicket early in the day. Kamran Ghulam, alongside Pakistan skipper Shan Masood is slowly taking control of the innings. They are close to completing the 50-run partnership mark.
OUT! Pakistan lose their first wicket of the day and they are now two down. South Africa will be happy with the output. Khurram Shahzad misjudged the ball and gave it straight to the fielder on the off-side. Khurram Shahzad c Keshav Maharaj b Marco Jansen 18 (47)
Despite some scares Shan Masood and Khurram Shahzad are taking control which can help Pakistan going further. Proteas are still looking for wickets but are unable to find any at the moment despite some impactful efforts.
Shan Masood and Khurram Shahzad get things going on for Pakistan. South Africa will be keen on taking early wickets. Pakistan might come under pressure if an early wicket falls.
South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: Captain Shan Masood and former skipper Babar Azam showcased determination in the second innings for Pakistan, but South Africa finished Day 3 high on confidence with a lead of 208 runs in the ongoing SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25. Day 4 will resume with South Africa needing nine wickets to win the Cape Town Test and take the two-match series 2-0, while Pakistan will hope to fight back and make hard work for the hosts. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter Ever To Score Two Fifties on Same Day of Test, Registers Unique Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.
Pakistan were bundled out for 194 in their first innings, with South Africa enforcing a follow-on. However, Babar Azam and Shan Masood had other plans and added 205 runs for the first wicket, which frustrated the South African bowlers. Masood ended up scoring his sixth Test century, while Azam became only the second Pakistan batter to hit a fifty twice on the same day of the Test, hitting a memorable 81. Marco Jansen provided first blood for South Africa, getting rid of Azam in the dying moments on Day 3, ensuring that hosts head into Day 4 as firm favourites. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Notch Up Highest Opening Stand In Test History In A Follow-On Innings, Achieve Landmark During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Playing XIs
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas