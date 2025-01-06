South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: Captain Shan Masood and former skipper Babar Azam showcased determination in the second innings for Pakistan, but South Africa finished Day 3 high on confidence with a lead of 208 runs in the ongoing SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25. Day 4 will resume with South Africa needing nine wickets to win the Cape Town Test and take the two-match series 2-0, while Pakistan will hope to fight back and make hard work for the hosts. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter Ever To Score Two Fifties on Same Day of Test, Registers Unique Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Pakistan were bundled out for 194 in their first innings, with South Africa enforcing a follow-on. However, Babar Azam and Shan Masood had other plans and added 205 runs for the first wicket, which frustrated the South African bowlers. Masood ended up scoring his sixth Test century, while Azam became only the second Pakistan batter to hit a fifty twice on the same day of the Test, hitting a memorable 81. Marco Jansen provided first blood for South Africa, getting rid of Azam in the dying moments on Day 3, ensuring that hosts head into Day 4 as firm favourites. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Notch Up Highest Opening Stand In Test History In A Follow-On Innings, Achieve Landmark During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas