Patna (Bihar) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Adani Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Bihar's development and announced investments in various sectors including infrastructure, smart metering and cement in addition to its investment in gas distribution, logistics and agri-logistics.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, announced at the Bihar Business Connect (BBC) 2024 on Friday that the group is exploring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore to set up an an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

Adani said, "We are also exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector. Our plan is to invest around Rs 20,000 crore to set up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. We expect such a massive project to open up at least 12,000 job vacancies in the pre-commissioning phase - and also lead to around 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational phase."

He said in three sectors- Logistics, Gas Distribution and Agri Logistics, the group has already invested in excess of Rs 850 crore and have created 25 thousand direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The group is planning to invest an additional Rs 2300 crores in these sectors. "This investment will not only massively increase our warehouse and handling capacity and expand our presence in the Electric Vehicles (EV), City Gas Distribution (CGD), and Compressed Biogas (CBG) space but will also generate an additional 25000 direct and indirect local job opportunities," he said.

Pranav Adani also announced its intention to invest Rs 1,000 crore in developing Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and industrial warehousing parks in collaboration with the Bihar government. These projects aim to enhance the state's logistics and industrial infrastructure, supporting its economic ambitions.

Adani said, "We are also working closely with your government to potentially invest another Rs 1000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in Bihar like the Gatti Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs (inland container depots) and the industrial warehousing parks. Another sector where we are investing is in the smart meter."

He added, "As Bihar migrates from the conventional electric meters to two smart meters, we have invested an additional Rs 2100 crore to install over 28 lakh smart meters to automate power consumption monitoring in five cities Siwan, Gopal Ganj, Vaishali, Saran and Samastipur and this will generate approximately 4000 local jobs in this technology segment."

The new phased project is focused on a cement grinding unit, which is poised to create 9,000 direct and indirect jobs. Adani stated, "Five months ago at the end of July, we also entered another exciting space in Bihar where the CM personally came and laid the foundation of our first Greenfield Cement plant since our acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cements two years ago."

"The new project is in Versali Ganj. It is a cement grinding unit and we have more coming on the way. We intend to invest Rs 2500 crore in Bihar to set up the cement manufacturing capacity of ten million metric tons per annum in multiple phases and this has the potential to create about 9000 direct and indirect jobs for the people of Bihar," he said. (ANI)

