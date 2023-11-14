Agartala, (Tripura) [India], November 14 (ANI): In a significant stride towards enhancing urban services and fortifying tourism infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has given the nod to a USD 100 million loan dedicated to the northeastern state of Tripura.

Expressing commitment to supporting Tripura's governmental priorities, ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Tomoo Ueda stated, "ADB is committed to supporting the Tripura government's priorities of improving urban services and tourism infrastructure to help boost economic development."

Ueda added, "This project will support the state as a gateway to the northeast region by developing tourist destinations along the national highways and by improving urban governance and financial sustainability."

According to the ADB report, the comprehensive project encompasses the upgrade of urban water supply systems through the installation of 42 kilometres of new transmission and distribution pipes, the establishment of four new water treatment plants, and the enhancement of 55 kilometres of stormwater drains.

Additionally, 21 kilometres of urban roads will be improved with a focus on features catering to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and disabled individuals.

To bolster the delivery of urban services, the initiative aims to build the capacity of twelve urban local bodies in areas such as planning, infrastructure operations and maintenance, financial management, gender equality and social inclusion, and project management.

Furthermore, the state government will receive support in updating building regulations, incorporating spatial planning and green building principles for enhanced climate and disaster resilience.

The project's tourism-centric facet aims to elevate key destinations like the Chaturdash Devata Temple, Kasaba Kalibari, and Neermahal Palace.

This involves improving amenities, rooms, and landscaping, and ensuring they are more visitor- and gender-friendly. Additionally, plans include the establishment of a digital museum and a new adventure park.

In tandem, a 10-year tourism business plan is set to be developed, guiding marketing, and promotion efforts, and attracting private sector involvement. Simultaneously, Tripura's tourism policy will undergo an update to align with evolving needs.

As an institution deeply committed to fostering prosperity, inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability across Asia and the Pacific, ADB's involvement in Tripura underscores its dedication to eradicating extreme poverty.

Established in 1966, ADB boasts ownership by 68 members. It obtains its funding by issuing bonds on the world's capital markets, contributions from member countries, retained earnings from lending operations, and the repayment of loans. (ANI)

