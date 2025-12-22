PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22: Anant National University announces that ADEPT (Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test) will be conducted online on 4 January 2026. ADEPT serves as the gateway for aspiring designers to begin their academic journey at Anant, a university committed to preparing the next generation of design leaders. Scheduled for 4 January 2026, the exam will be held online in 10 languages for undergraduate design aspirants.

At the heart of Anant's mission is the commitment to offering world-class design education that equips students with the creativity, adaptability and problem-solving skills needed to navigate and shape an ever-evolving world. As design becomes increasingly central to innovation, Anant stands at the forefront of nurturing designers who can respond to complex challenges with clarity, empathy and imagination.

As India marches toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, design has become integral to how societies function, industries adapt, and nations engage with the world. It is how India transition s from 'Make in India' as an aspiration to 'Design for India' as a philosophy, one rooted in creativity, craftsmanship and care. Anant prepares students to make a meaningful contribution to advancing India's growth story while having a significant impact on the global stage.

ADEPT is the first step in a transformative educational journey at Anant, where students learn to design solutions that are locally rooted yet globally relevant. This philosophy reflects India's aspirations and the university's commitment to shaping responsible, future-ready designers. To ensure that every aspiring designer has an equal opportunity to begin this design journey, ADEPT is conducted in 10 languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi, alongside English. This inclusive approach found resonance across India, as reflected in the applications received from students in 304 cities last year. Anant has also emerged as a preferred destination for programmes in design, architecture, climate change and sustainability, drawing aspiring learners from across India.

For 2026 admissions, ADEPT has been further streamlined to make the process more accessible and efficient for aspirants. The earlier two-step model has now been integrated into a single, unified sitting, allowing students to demonstrate their full creative potential in one seamless experience.

Students completing Class 12 in 2026 or earlier with 50% marks in any stream are eligible to apply before 1 January 2026.

For more details click on https://anu.edu.in/

About Anant National University

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850417/ANU_ADEPT_2026.jpg

