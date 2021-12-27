Delhi-NCR/ Sonepat (Haryana) [India], December 27 (ANI/GIPR): Professional courses and career programmes are the buzzwords today as intellectual aspirants opt for UG/PG and Doctorate programmes from top universities to shape their careers.

These courses are structured according to the global industry requirements in the coming times. Although there are a plethora of choices for the students when it comes to enrolling in a university, the top names always stand out!

The key distinctions that give a university an edge over the others in the field are curriculum structure, teaching methods, approvals and certifications, collaborations (national and international), faculty expertise, campus infrastructure, and placements & scholarship assistance. A university should offer all-encompassing benefits to the students to support them create their future.

Among the top names in North India, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat has managed to leave a mark in the global education landscape owing to its outstanding offerings. The Institution has numerous prestigious ratings and rankings. Apart from this, SRMUH also has several remarkable recognitions from top-ranking entities!

It has an enthralling campus, academic affiliations with recognised government bodies, industry-aligned courses that offer academic excellence to the course-seekers, trained and experienced faculty, new and innovative pedagogy, phenomenal global collaborations that offer thriving exposure to the students, thus carving out SRMUH from the mainstream institutions.

100% placement opportunities and scholarship options make this University a go-to destination for aspiring candidates. The supportive and experienced faculty at the institution is one of the many reasons behind the success of the University and its relentless reputation.

SRMUH also facilitates International Admissions for students across the globe so that maximum candidates can take advantage of its multi-national educational offerings and in building a rewarding career.

That's not all! The University boasts of an "SRM-SIEMENS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE" and an "SRM-BOSCH CENTRE FOR INDUSTRIAL COLLABORATION" ensuring its students' adequate exposure and hands-on training. The institution has specialised programmes in association with 'IBM', 'Xebia' and 'TCS' and many top recruiters from India and abroad, making this UGC-enlisted University the right choice for a flourishing career in the coming times.

The Admission Application for session 2022, is 'Live Now' @SRMUH for Students looking to immerse in a 'Choice-Based Credit System Education Model' to tailor their learning path. One can opt for over 70+ professional programmes offered by SRMUH through the given link- admissions.srmuniversity.ac.in

