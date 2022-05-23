Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): ADVIK Hi-Tech, a leading global automotive component manufacturer, today announced a new exclusive technology licensing agreement with Entecnia S.L.U., Spain for electric vacuum pumps for passenger car braking systems.

With Entecnia's patented technology in electric vacuum pumps and ADVIK's manufacturing capabilities, this product will cater to electric vehicles & internal combustion engines for automotive applications.

Also Read | Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Takes a 1-0 Lead at the End of the First Quarter Against … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

This agreement is a strategic fit as it accelerates ADVIK from a current manufacturer of mechanical vacuum pumps to now offering the latest technology in electric vacuum pumps for Global passenger car OEMs.

In 2021, ADVIK acquired the manufacturing facility of Hanon Systems in Bangalore, which specializes in mechanical vacuum pumps. With this latest technical collaboration, ADVIK aims to be ahead of the technology curve for vacuum pumps.

Also Read | Motorola E32s Likely To Debut in India on May 27, 2022: Report.

Electric Vacuum Pump is a key product for xEV vehicles including ICE vehicles for Braking systems and this collaboration will widen ADVIK's product offering to xEV vehicles.

Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director, ADVIK Group of Companies, said, "We are delighted about the tremendous opportunities this partnership brings. This reiterates our commitment to investing in innovation and go-to-market capabilities. This partnership is a strategic step in growing our customer base and product portfolio." He further added, "With ADVIK getting PLI (Production Linked Incentive) for Automotive Components, this partnership makes even more strategic sense as ADVIK would be able to cater to OEMs entering the xEV's space as well help them reduce CO2 emission by 2gm/km for ICE vehicles."

Javier Sanz, Managing Director of Entecnia S.L.U, said, "I am very excited to collaborate with ADVIK in bringing new technology electric vacuum pump to the Indian market. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with ADVIK to deliver technology products not just for India, but globally. In ADVIK we see a great company that works on the latest technologies and pursues growth by adding advanced products to its portfolio ahead of the market need."

Entecnia Consulting S. L., Spain is a company that specializes in product engineering services. It is an independent spinoff of a multinational automotive leader in the design and development of active safety systems. Entecnia comes in with decades of experience in braking systems for passenger cars.

ADVIK Hi-Tech Private Limited is a leading & Global automotive components manufacturer. We have been catering to the needs of several domestic and overseas customers across four continents in the passenger car, commercial vehicle, stationary engine, and two-wheelers segment for the past two decades in the area of Braking systems, Pumps, and Emission Control products. We provide products to our customers, keeping in mind their needs and specifications. Our customer base includes leading automotive original equipment manufacturers in India, Europe, the UK, the US, and the ASEAN regions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)