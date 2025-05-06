VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Mumbai-based premium travel gear brand Aethon has launched its highly anticipated Hover Series, featuring a sophisticated collection of cabin bags and briefcases designed for discerning travelers. This launch marks a crucial milestone for the brand's expansion into luxury offerings, meeting the rising demand in the travel accessories market.

Aethon was founded by Sanit Agarwal and Manish Agarwal in 2023, emerging from their observation of a crucial market gap. "We saw low-quality bags at affordable prices or high-end products that were overpriced," shared Sanit Agarwal. "We created Aethon to fill this void with premium quality, stylish design, and real-world utility at accessible price points."

Under their industry insights and meticulous planning, Aethon quickly grew from a single SKU to a diverse product line including premium backpacks, duffle bags, briefcases, and luggage. Operating primarily through its D2C website and leading marketplaces like Amazon, Aethon has distinguished itself with a customer-first approach that includes hassle-free support and fast delivery.

Aethon has created a differentiated position for itself in the growing backpack market with its meticulous attention to durability, design, and user experience. All of their products represent a thoughtful mix of practical functionality and luxury aesthetics, offering premium-quality products at reasonable prices.

"Our vision is to make Aethon a leading lifestyle and travel gear brand from India recognized globally," shares Manish Agarwal. Aethon's roadmap to this vision includes expanding its product portfolio, entering new international markets, and establishing a retail presence in key cities, further increasing its awareness among its target audience.

The recent launch of the Hover series realises Aethon's commitment to delivering luxury bags of premium quality that are built to last, catering to the needs of discerning travelers who refuse to compromise. Looking ahead, the brand is working on launching its range of travel accessories that will cater to its pool of travelling customers.

As the travel accessories market grows, Aethon is positioning itself at the intersection of quality craftsmanship and accessible luxury, challenging established players with its innovative approach to travel gear design.

