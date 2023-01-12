Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): AG&P Pratham, one of the leading players in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, has launched Andhra Pradesh's first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station at APIIC Industrial Park in Kadapa of YSR district. The LCNG Station was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari in the presence of Member of Parliament, Kadapa, Y S Avinash Reddy, Abhilesh Gupta - Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham and senior management of AG&P Pratham.

Launching the LCNG station Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, said, "The use of CNG has several merits over traditional fuels like diesel and petrol and we want to promote its use and help create an environmentally friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Natural Gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and helps the country move towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency. Deputy Chief Minister further said that the government of Andhra Pradesh is pleased and encourages companies like AG&P Pratham to continue their work in the State to ensure the faster roll-out of natural gas for CNG, industrial, commercial and domestic segments."

Y.S Avinash Reddy, Member of Parliament, Kadapa, said, "Natural Gas is known as the green fuel since it is environment friendly and does not emit harmful gases. With the launch of this new station, we are confident that the residents of Kadapa and nearby areas have a source of this green fuel and also strengthen the local infrastructure for a cleaner and greener ecosystem. Through this LCNG station, people in the areas of APHB Colony, Prakash Nagar, Sankara Puram, Pakkirapalli, Arvind Nagar, Reddy Colony, Bhgyamagar Colony, NGO Colony, Yeramukapalli, Maruti Nagar. Sainik Nagar, Ramanjeya Puram, Tilak Nagar, YSR Colony, Telecom Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, RK Nagar and RTC Colony will have access to natural gas."

Speaking at the launch Abhilesh Gupta - Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham mentioned that the launch of the first LCNG station is a commitment to make Andhra Pradesh adopt natural gas as an alternate fuel in households, industries, commercial and transport segments. The company is grateful for the continued support from the State government and local authorities in helping AG&P strengthen the CNG infrastructure in AP and for their sustained pursuit of cleaner energy sources. By consistently expanding its footprint in the state, AG&P Pratham aims to develop 300+ CNG stations, serve 26+ lakhs houses, 10000+ commercial establishments and 150+ industries generating 7000+ employment in the next eight years across Andhra Pradesh."

With a capacity to handle 100 tons of Natural Gas a day, the Kadapa LCNG station will cater to the requirements of YSR and Annamayya Districts. The company will be developing a 150 km of pipeline network in Kadapa town of YSR district by the end of FY23. The new station will benefit 4000 households, 3 industrial and 10 commercial establishments across Kadapa by March 2023. AG&P Pratham plans to launch 2 more LCNG stations in Andhra Pradesh in Ojili, Tirupati district and Rapthadu village, Anantapur district in the near future.

AG&P Pratham is developing CGD networks in 7 districts of Andhra Pradesh including Sri Balaji, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, YSR, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur. To date, AG&P Pratham has launched 21 CNG stations in Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, & Sri Sathya Sai Districts, 15 in SPSR Nellore & Sri Balaji Districts and 9 in Chittoor district. The company plans to launch 7 more CNG stations in the state by March 2023.

With AG&P Pratham's constant endeavour to create an environmentally friendly ecosystem, we are promoting the use of CNG which has several merits over traditional fuels like diesel and petrol. CNG has the strongest safety record and compelling economic benefits to vehicle owners. Natural Gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and helps the country move towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency.

AG&P Pratham is a 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment Company having investments from marque shareholders such as I-Squared Capital, Osaka Gas, Japan and Japanese Overseas Investment Corporation. AG&P has the authorization to develop CGD networks in 12 Geographical Areas in 35 districts covering 8 per cent of India and 64 million people in the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. In these 35 districts, AG&P Pratham is developing and operating CNG stations for vehicles and piped natural gas to homes, industries and commercial establishments. AG&P Pratham through its India-wide CGD network plans to cover more than 278,000 square kilometres and will have over 1,500 CNG stations and more than 17,000 inch-km of steel pipelines. AG&P Pratham has recently won the India 2022 'Energy Company of the Year' at 'The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards'.

AG&P Pratham is presently operating CNG Stations in the following districts of Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur, YSR, Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai, Sri Balaji, Annamayya and Nellore Districts; Karnataka: Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Bagalkot, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Haveri; Tamil Nadu: Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, South East Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram; Kerala: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram; Rajasthan: Jodhpur and Barmer.

