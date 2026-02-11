Cars24 unveils its new logo and refreshed brand identity ahead of IPO, marking its evolution into a full-stack car ownership platform in India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: Cars24 has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking an important moment in the company's journey as it grows from a fast-scaling transaction platform into a long-term car ownership ecosystem.

Also Read | EPFO Inoperative Account Rules: When Interest Stops and How to Reactivate Your EPF.

Founded in 2015, Cars24 entered a market that was fragmented, opaque and often intimidating for customers. In its early years, urgency mattered. The company needed to be noticed quickly and the all-caps identity -- CARS24 -- reflected that phase. It was bold, assertive and designed to cut through noise. According to the company, that approach worked well when breaking into a market that didn't really want to change.

Over time, however, Cars24's role began to evolve.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Backlash, Says 'We Have Become a Very Touchy Nation'.

Customers started returning to the platform at different stages of their lives, whether they were changing cities, expanding families, or reassessing their needs. What was once a one-time interaction increasingly became an ongoing relationship. As the company grew and the work became more serious, the identity that once helped Cars24 get noticed began to feel louder than necessary.

"When we started, being loud helped," said Vikram Chopra, Founder & CEO, Cars24. "But as the company and the team grew up, the work started speaking for itself. This change is about reflecting who we are today, calmer, more human and focused on earning trust over time."

The refreshed identity moves from CARS24 to Cars24, shifting from an assertive, all-caps style to sentence case. The company says the change reflects maturity and confidence, a brand that no longer needs to announce itself loudly, but instead shows up consistently and responsibly.

At the centre of the new identity is an open circular logo, intentionally designed to represent continuity rather than completion. Cars24 says the circle reflects how car ownership actually works in real life, cars change hands, needs evolve and value continues across different phases. The open form signals flexibility and movement, rather than closure.

Alongside the logo, Cars24 has also updated its brand colour. The familiar blue has been replaced with what the team calls a "younger blue" brighter, clearer and more alive. The company says the new blue reflects how it wants to show up for customers today: present, attentive and human. It carries the belief that trust does not need to feel distant to be credible and that scale does not have to come at the cost of warmth.

The updated identity was developed over more than 1,200 hours of design and iteration, focusing on simplicity, longevity and adaptability. While Cars24 expects its products and services to continue evolving, the refreshed look is intended to remain relevant as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The refresh also reinforces Cars24's long-term vision of Better Drives, Better Lives: helping people make smarter decisions around buying, selling and owning cars, while building systems that stay useful as needs change over time.

Read more in the blog here : Click Here

About Cars24

Since its inception in 2015, CARS24 has been on a mission to simplify car ownership for everyone. Offering services such as buying, selling, loans, insurance, scrapping and more, CARS24 is the ultimate automotive super app. Through CARS24 Financial Services, the company also provides innovative vehicle lending solutions, further enhancing its customer offerings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)