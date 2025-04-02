New Delhi, April 2: Telecommunications companies Bharti Airtel and Nokia are expanding their partnership with the deployment of Nokia's Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions for providing a better network experience for Airtel's growing 4G and 5G customer base. As per a joint statement, the solution will help seamlessly integrate 5G and 4G technologies into a single set of servers.

Nokia's FWA will provide additional capacities for home broadband and enterprise-critical application services. As per the statement, Airtel will use Nokia's automation framework to realise zero-touch service launch and efficient lifecycle management for core network functions to enhance its ability to deliver new services faster while reducing network operational costs. Hiring in India: Government e-Marketplace, GeM Facilitates Hiring of Over 1 Million Manpower Resources in FY 2024–25, Says Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Using Nokia's converged Packet Core solution for 5G standalone (SA) readiness, Airtel will continue its evolution toward advanced 5G and simplify its network architecture to meet the ever growing need of data while reducing network operational costs.

This, the statement said, will help Airtel optimise its hardware footprint and reduce its cost per bit by utilising appliance-based Packet Core gateways, while maintaining the rest of the network elements in a cloud-native architecture.

The rollout covers network automation in a multi-year deal that spans the majority of Airtel's service regions across the country. The collaboration entails advancing autonomous networks by utilising GenAI for service orchestration and assurance.

"Nokia's innovative Packet Core deployment architecture enables critical changes to our network quality and reliability for meeting the fast-rising growth in customer data requirements," said Airtel CTO, Randeep Sekhon. "This rollout further demonstrates our longstanding success in jointly collaborating to strengthen the overall Airtel customer experience."

"Nokia and Airtel have a long-standing partnership, and we are pleased to bolster its 5G SA readiness," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia. "Airtel's use of Nokia's Packet Core to build greater network agility and reliability demonstrates how we are both helping customers solve problems and furthering Nokia's leadership position in the Core space in India and around the world."

Nokia has an expansive core footprint in Bharti Airtel's network and already provides several other core technologies including VoLTE (Voice over LTE), HSS (Home Subscriber Server), HLR (Home Location Register), UDM (Unified Data Management) and VoNR (Voice over New Radio), along with MANO (automated Management and Orchestration). UPI Transactions Grow 42% YoY in 2nd Half of 2024 With 93.23 Billion Transactions, Mobile Payment Reach 88.5 Billion: Report.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities.

