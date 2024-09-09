VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Fans of high-octane thrillers are in for a treat this December as acclaimed authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma will return with their highly anticipated third instalment of the Panther's Ghosts series: The Dealer. Known for their mastery of weaving real-life political intrigue with pulse-pounding fiction, the duo promises another cinematic experience that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.

Ajit & Anil, whose novels are often inspired by actual events, have built a reputation for their unique storytelling style. While rooted in reality, their books are cinematically fictionalised to heighten the drama and suspense. With The Dealer, the stakes are higher than ever, taking readers deeper into the dark world of global conspiracies, covert operations, and ruthless power struggles.

Following the success of Panther's Ghosts--The Beginning, published by Bloomsbury, and The Puppeteer, published by Westland Publishing, the third instalment, also published by Westland, is expected to take the series to even greater heights. This time, the story centres on India's Prime Minister, Damodar Das, who faces a deadly conspiracy to end his life and overthrow his government. The mastermind behind this plot? A shadowy figure known as The Dealer strikes a lethal deal with a secret American organisation, The Council, and plans to execute the mission through a few handpicked assassins.

As with their previous books, Ajit & Anil bring readers a gripping narrative that spans continents. The authors have again drawn from real-world geopolitics, creating a story touching on international power struggles, espionage, and hidden agendas. Their signature style of turning actual events into larger-than-life fiction is expected to resonate with readers, who have long been captivated by the fast-paced and immersive experience they offer.

The Dealer follows five elite operatives--The Panther's Ghosts--who are tasked with stopping The Dealer's assassins before they can strike. In true Ajit & Anil fashion, the novel promises a thrilling race against time, with the Ghosts traversing dangerous terrain and uncovering deadly secrets in nations that pose as India's allies while secretly conspiring with the opposition parties to bring her down.

With a reputation for delivering what many describe as "cinematic novels," Ajit & Anil's The Dealer is expected to bring their signature roller-coaster storytelling back to eager fans. The authors have consistently drawn readers into their vivid worlds, where each twist feels like a scene straight out of a blockbuster film. Editor of Westland Publications Sanghamitra says, "Readers can expect The Dealer to blend the familiar high-stakes action of its predecessors with a fresh, gripping narrative about international betrayal, covert operations, and the ultimate race to protect India's leader. In their classic fashion, the authors keep readers guessing until the final page."

As the December release date approaches, fans of the Panther's Ghosts series are already buzzing with anticipation. "If the previous two books are any indication, The Dealer is set to be another runaway hit, cementing Ajit & Anil's place as masters of the political thriller genre.," says Amrita Talwar, Marketing Head at Westland Publishing.

The Dealer is an absolute thriller with a visual experience.

