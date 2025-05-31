VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA) to provide educational support to the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. This collaboration will try to create learning pathways through scholarship-based online and offline education programs.

The initiative outlines multiple tiers of scholarships, including full scholarships for the families of CRPF martyrs and personnel who passed away during service. Additionally, families of serving and retired CRPF members are eligible for a 35% scholarship on offline coaching and a 25% scholarship for online courses.

Eligibility for the scholarship program requires applicants to apply and submit relevant identification and service documents. Verification of applications will be conducted jointly by the CRPF and PW. The initiative will try to open the door to a wide range of competitive exam preparation programs, including JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, Banking & other courses available both on PW's online platform as well as its network of offline centres.

Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "At PW, we deeply value the dedication and service of CRPF personnel. Through this partnership, we are trying to take a step forward in extending our support to their families by trying to provide access to quality education. We believe that investing in education is one of the meaningful ways to contribute to the welfare and growth of CRPF families."

Dr. Anamika Singh, President of the CRPF Family Welfare Association, said, "The CWA has always strived to support CRPF families beyond the line of duty. Through this partnership with PW, our children can gain access to the wide educational network and digital learning platform of PhysicsWallah, which the foundation is trying to facilitate for this initiative. We believe this will help provide consistent academic support and meaningful learning opportunities."

PW is trying to provide education through its various offerings that span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

