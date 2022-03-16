New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alniche Lifesciences got tremendous response on its health awareness marketing campaigns launched recently on World Kidney Day.

Alniche Lifesciences launched this campaign in collaboration with Radio Mirchi, India Today, The Economic Times, Zee News (Kolkata), TV9 Telugu pan-India for creating health awareness. The campaign was executed by Vigor Media Worldwide.

Committed to providing excellent and complete healthcare, Alniche Lifesciences, one of the key players in Nephrology and Critical Care Medicines is eyeing a wider footprint in India. While the company has ramped up its operations, it has adopted an aggressive marketing strategy using print, electronic and radio to reach the next level of growth and expansion.

Known for providing specialized, high quality, effective, affordable and value-for-money medicines and wellness products from around the world, Alniche Lifesciences has already started its health awareness campaign on radio.

The campaign is aimed at making the public aware of various critical diseases. Alniche Lifesciences launched its radio campaign on World Kidney Day in all the major cities including Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Jalandhar, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

All the leading Nephrologists from across the country supported the campaign launched by Alniche Lifesciences. Bollywood celebrities like Lara Dutta and Salim Merchant also came forward to support this campaign by sharing their recorded messages advising the people on how they can take better care of their kidneys. The campaign has been executed by the Delhi office of Vigor Media Worldwide.

Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences Private Limited said, "First of all I wish to express my thanks to all the doctors and the Bollywood celebrities to support our campaign on raising awareness about health issues. Further, we are looking to take Alniche Lifesciences to the next level by introducing new and innovative products which would support the critical care segment in a big way. Going forward we aim to gain even deeper market penetration in the country. Simultaneously we look forward to strengthen our geographical presence in all the key global markets."

With its innovative healthcare product portfolio Alniche Lifesciences aims to enable people to live Life with greatest potential-clearly, freely, expressly and fully. Headquartered in New Delhi, Alniche Lifesciences also has overseas partners in North America and Africa. All across the globe it's making efforts to increase the availability of medicines in Renal Care, Neuro, Cardio and Critical Care segments, among others.

Alniche Lifesciences promotes deep engagement with medical fraternity and it listens to them closely for better patient care. While working with global consulting companies, its aggressive and well-structured approach helps it to commercialize successful Global brands. In all its segments, Alniche Lifesciences has successfully launched new brands from Korea, US as well as Australia in India.

Alniche Lifesciences has already forayed into pharma manufacturing under the name of EffiKasia Lifesciences. At its manufacturing setup in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, the company produces pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dermatologicals. Alniche Lifesciences has more than 28 distributors pan-India apart from its major distribution hub in Ahmedabad, and it has over 700 employees.

For more information, please visit www.alniche.com.

