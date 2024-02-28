BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Brickwork Ratings (BWR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alok Kedia as its new Managing Director & CEO, effective Monday, February 26, 2024. Alok brings with him almost three decades of extensive experience in senior management roles across renowned multinational and private banks. Alok will be based in Mumbai and will report directly to the company's Board of Directors.

Alok is a qualified Chartered Accountant with diverse skills set spanning General Management, Strategy, Business Development, Client Relationship Management, Credit Appraisals, Product Management and Operations.

Before joining BWR, Alok held pivotal positions at leading financial institutions including IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. In his last engagement at IndusInd Bank, he served in various capacities including as Head of MSME Banking, Head - Agri & Commodity Finance, Head - Education & Logistics Financing verticals, Head - Supply Chain Finance, Zonal Head - Mid Corporates.

Under Alok's leadership, IndusInd Bank positioned itself as the leading Supply Chain Finance Bank in India apart from successfully foraying into the mid-market corporate banking segment in the West. Alok was also instrumental in establishing Education & Logistics project financing franchise in the bank. During his tenure at Yes Bank, he was integral in establishing the Emerging Corporate Banking Business in the Western region. At Standard Chartered Bank, Alok's outstanding performance was recognised with the highest rating of 1 in the Group Internal Audit for the Supply Chain Finance Business.

With Alok's wealth of experience and strategic acumen, BWR is confident in his ability to steer the company towards continuous growth and solidify its position as one of the most respected and committed Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) in the country.

