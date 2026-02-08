Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Ireland, said despite a recent 0-3 tournament loss against England, the team is focused on performing well in the T20 World Cup at home.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka enter the T20 World Cup following a 0-3 T20I series defeat to England on home soil. Prior to the T20Is, Sri Lanka also lost a 2-1 ODI series to England.

Also Read | Prakash Raj Reacts to Post Claiming 'Jesus Didn't Help Jemimah Rodrigues but Balaji Blessed Smriti Mandhana' After RCB's WPL 2026 Victory.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side, slotted into Group B at the T20 WC alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman, will play their first match on Sunday against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking at the pre-match presser ahead of the team's campaign opener, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka acknowledged their recent 0-3 series loss but said the team is now fully fit and focused. He emphasised the importance of the first match against Ireland to build momentum, with players determined to perform well on home soil.

Also Read | Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? All About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Cricketer Son Who Dismissed 'Fake' Reports of PSL Enrolment.

"I think even though we lost that series 0-3, we had a chance to win the second match. But I wasn't really satisfied with the result. In the other two matches, we competed well. But I know that saying we competed is not an excuse. So, when it comes to this tournament, all the players are in good physical condition. Most of them had several niggles earlier, and we know those things shouldn't be repeated here," Shanaka said as quoted by the ICC website.

The Sri Lankan captain added, "What's more important is understanding the importance of this tournament and playing well, because everyone has the goal of performing better. This is a World Cup being played in our country. So, I think the first match against Ireland is very important to build that momentum going forward. All the players are hopeful of playing well. I think we will give a good performance tomorrow." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)