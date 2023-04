London [UK], April 5 (ANI): Amazon will shut down global online bookstore Book Depository after almost two decades, CNN Business reported.

The UK-based bookseller, bought by Amazon in 2011, announced Wednesday that it would cease operations on April 26, but that customers could still place orders until midday UK time on that day.

The company would continue to provide support to customers with their orders until June 23, Book Depository said in a statement on its website.

Founded in the UK in 2004, Book Depository sells over 20 million books, and offers free delivery -- with no minimum spend -- to more than 120 countries, according to its website.

The bookseller's closure comes as Amazon is making drastic cuts to its workforce to reduce costs, according to CNN Business.

In January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in a blog that the company would slash more than 18,000 roles globally, citing "uncertain" economic conditions and its rapid hiring over the past few years.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Jassy wrote in the blog.

Then, in March, the company said it would cut a further 9,000 jobs.

It is not clear how many layoffs will come from the closure of Book Depository. The bookseller did not respond to a CNN request for comment. (ANI)

