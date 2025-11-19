PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: AMIC Forging Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of open forgings, has delivered a strong H1 FY2026 performance driven by focused execution in specialised forging. Revenue grew 4.57% YoY to ₹6658.04 Lakhs, but the standout metric was profitability. EBITDA surged 53.61% YoY to ₹1822.85 Lakhs, expanding margins to an impressive 27.38%. With its capex program now nearing completion despite minor weather delays, the company is gearing up for its next phase of accelerated growth.

AMIC's Director, Mr Anshul Chamaria, highlighted, "We have made significant investments in machinery, people, and technical know-how. We have worked diligently to obtain critical industry approvals that enable us to manufacture complex and high-precision engineering products. There was an unavoidable delay in the capex going live commercially due to unprecedented rainfall in West Bengal, which disrupted foundation and civil work. With the capex now nearing completion and the essential approvals in place, AMIC Forging Limited is well-positioned for the next phase of growth."

AMIC also achieved two significant milestones this year. It received Boiler Steel Approval for FY 2025-26, reinforcing the quality of its products and supporting higher value realisation. Additionally, the company entered into a strategic supply agreement with Prime Metal, a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, further validating AMIC's capabilities in high-precision forging and opening new opportunities in premium segments.

