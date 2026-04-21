Analytics Insight's New Release is the 'Cryptocurrency' Textbook the Internet Never Had

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Cryptocurrency often feels like a secret club with its own hard language. To fix this, Analytics Insight just released a new book titled 'Cryptocurrency: Decoding The Revolution That's Rewriting Money'. This 12-chapter book tells the story of digital money from the start of Bitcoin in 2009 up to the big global changes of 2026. The book does not try to sell coins or give risky tips. Instead, it focuses on facts and how the tech actually works so that regular people can make smart choices.

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Why Blockchain and Bitcoin Matter NowThe story starts with the 2008 financial crash. This event showed the flaws in traditional banks, like slow transfers and high fees. Bitcoin arrived as a way to send money without a middleman. The book explains blockchain in plain talk. It shows how this tech creates a digital ledger that no one can cheat. It also looks at Ethereum, which turned blockchain into a tool for builders to create apps. This section helps readers see the difference between just "buying a coin" and understanding the tech that runs it.

A Helpful Read for the Modern UserThis book is more than just a history lesson. It acts as a step-by-step kit for the modern world. It teaches you how to set up a digital wallet and keep your money safe from hackers. You will learn how to spot common scams that trap new people. The book also covers tax rules in places like India, the US, and the EU. Since governments now watch the market closely, knowing these rules is a must for anyone who wants to stay out of trouble.

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Book Highlights- The Scarcity Factor: Bitcoin has a limit of 21 million coins. This rule is set in code, and no one can change it.

- Stablecoin Growth: The market for stablecoins jumped from $3 billion in 2019 to over $230 billion by the middle of 2025.

- Greener Tech: Ethereum cut its power use by more than 99% in 2022 when it changed how it processes trades.

- Banking the Unbanked: Even today, about 1.7 billion people across the world do not have a bank account.

- DeFi Stats: The total value locked in decentralized finance hit $200 billion in early 2026.

- The Halving: Bitcoin rewards for miners dropped from 50 BTC in 2009 to just 3.125 BTC after the 2024 update.

A Fair Look at a Busy MarketWhat makes this book special is its neutral tone. On the other hand, many crypto guides only talk about getting rich quickly. This guide compares old banks to new "smart contracts." It shows how people can now lend or borrow money through code. It also gives a deep look at how different countries handle crypto laws. This is vital info for anyone who wants to navigate a market that is now heavily regulated by world leaders.

The book is now available here.

About Analytics Insight Books

Analytics Insight Books is an online bookstore dedicated to AI, blockchain, data, and emerging technologies. It offers high-quality content on analytics, AI, machine learning, and business intelligence. Designed for students, professionals, and decision-makers, the platform delivers practical resources, global shipping options, and industry-relevant content to support continuous learning in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Visit the website: https://analyticsinsightbooks.com/

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