New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PNN): In this era of the increasing popularity of OTT, now another OTT platform ViX Original has been launched. This OTT platform of Animesh Giri and Sabita Mishra is coming as a new source of entertainment from 25th February. It was grandly launched at a function at Burn Bar & Cafe in Mumbai, where several celebrities including actress Shikha Malhotra, Marathi actor Milind Shinde were present. First the logo of ViX was launched, then the cake was cut to celebrate the launch. The guests also enjoyed the dance performance.

Talking to the media, the OTT CEO Animesh Giri said that I along with Sabita Mishra have started this OTT platform ViX Original. This app will be available on Play Store from 25th February 2023. People can download it for free and enjoy some fresh and original content. Many short films, web films, web series will be shown on this OTT.

Sabita Mishra said that the first web series "Raktaasan" is coming on ViX Original. Famous Marathi actor Milind Shinde will be seen in an important role in this series. Its director is Tahir Hussain. The shooting of this series has been done on the real locations of Kolhapur.

Also our next project is "Dhurandhar" which is going to go on floors very soon.

She said that the special thing about our OTT will be that we will stay away from vulgarity. All the shows will be clean and have a social message which can be watched with the family. Today such content has started coming on OTT that even actors are hesitating to work for any OTT project, but this will not happen here. In the future, we will also release music videos on ViX.

Animesh Giri has been associated with the film world for the last 15 years. He has vast experience in directing TV serials and few films. The Md of this company is Amit Parvat and Sweksha Singh is the creative head of this OTT.

