Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: In a ground-breaking medical achievement, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, has successfully performed the youngest Valve-in-Valve Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (ViV-TAVI) in India on a 38-year-old woman, marking a significant milestone in the country's interventional cardiology landscape.

The patient, Smt. Bandakindhi Swapna,38 year old woman a resident of Hyderabad, was suffering from severe bioprosthetic valve stenosis with preserved left ventricular function, a condition indicating structural valve degeneration. She had previously undergone surgical bioprosthetic aortic valve replacement 8 years ago and recently presented with progressive shortness of breath and fatigue.

Dr. Karunakar Rapolu, Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, said this case was particularly high-risk and challenging because of the patient's complex medical history, which included Bronchial Asthma, Anaemia, Hypothyroidism, and Seizure Disorder. Despite consulting several leading hospitals across Hyderabad, she was denied minimally invasive treatment options due to her age and associated high surgical risks.

Recognising the urgency and intricacy of the case, the Heart Team at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, undertook a comprehensive evaluation involving CT angiography and multidisciplinary consultations. The team, led by Dr. Karunakar Rapolu, Consultant Cardiologist, decided to proceed with a Valve-in-Valve TAVI a cutting-edge, catheter-based intervention that eliminates the need for open-heart surgery.

For the procedure, the team selected the Allegra self-expanding transcatheter valve, chosen for its superior hemodynamics, repositionability, and compatibility with smaller valve annuli, critical for redo procedures within a failed surgical bioprosthesis.

The procedure was performed successfully via transfemoral access under conscious sedation. The new valve was accurately deployed within the existing failed valve with excellent post-implant valve function, Minimal transvalvular gradient, no paravalvular leak, and Good coronary clearance

Dr. Karunakar Rapolu, Consultant Cardiologist, said the patient experienced an uneventful recovery and was discharged just three days post-procedure with marked symptomatic relief, now classified as NYHA Class I. At her one-week follow-up, she remained asymptomatic with stable valve function and improved physical endurance.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Tejesvi Rao Veerepalli, Regional CEO - Telangana, Apollo Hospitals, said, "This remarkable achievement not only sets a new benchmark in India's TAVI procedures but also underscores Apollo Jubilee Hills' unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in structural heart disease interventions."

Dr. Ravindra Babu Annam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, added, "This is a landmark case, the youngest successful TAVI in India. It exemplifies Apollo's clinical excellence in delivering advanced, life-saving, minimally invasive cardiac care even in the most complex of cases."

This pioneering case reinforces Apollo Hospitals' position as a national leader in structural heart disease treatments, setting a precedent for future innovations in interventional cardiology.

About Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad stands as a beacon of hope and healing. For over 36 years, it has consistently led advancements in medical innovation, clinical excellence, and technology-driven care. Apollo Hospitals are regularly ranked among the top institutions in India, known for their excellence across specialities including cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and robotic surgery.

