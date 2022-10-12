New York [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai, India, further strengthening its presence in India and Asia Pacific and building on the firm's successful investment track record in the region. The relocation of Apollo's India operations from the firm's prior office space in Powai reflects Apollo's desire to scale in India across all business lines. Apollo has been active across all strategies including yield, hybrid and equity.

Located at NESCO IT Park in Goregaon, a suburb in Mumbai City, the new office spans approximately 88,000 square feet over three contiguous floors, with a fourth floor expected to open in 2023. The Mumbai NESCO office is an integral part of Apollo's growth strategy and will serve as a strategic hub for enterprise solutions supporting Apollo's global business operations. It also represents the firm's second-largest office globally and ninth office in Asia Pacific.

To commemorate the official opening, Apollo CEO Marc Rowan participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Madhura Shah, the firm's Head of Infrastructure in India and Matt Michelini, Apollo's Head of Asia Pacific. The new office is reflective of the modern workplace model at Apollo. The space includes a cafeteria and a coffee bar, an innovation lab, places of collaboration and connection and wellness and family facilities. Apollo recently reimaged its office spaces in New York, Hong Kong and London.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, "India is Apollo's second largest country in terms of employment, and we have assembled a best-in-class team in the region. Our India team works seamlessly across our global business to achieve our strategic plans across investing, capital formation and enterprise resources, and we are pleased to support them with a state-of-the-art working environment."

Madhura Shah, Apollo Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure in India, commented, "The dynamic, collaborative workplace that we have developed is another example of Apollo's people-first approach to cultivating talent. This new office is a significant step in advancing Apollo's vision as we continue to expand our footprint across all business lines while leveraging our deep talent and expertise in India."

Apollo Partner and Head of Asia Pacific Matt Michelini said, "India is a core focus of our Asia Pacific strategy, and we see tremendous opportunities to scale all of our investing businesses in the country. Strengthening our on-the-ground presence in Mumbai is a critical step in building our regional platform and expanding those capabilities to Asia and other geographies around the world."

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately USD 515 billion of assets under management.

To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

