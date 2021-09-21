New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rewarding excellence in the power system and its related field since 2013, POSOCO is glad to announce the 10th edition of this POSOCO Power System Awards (PPSA) - 2022.

PPSA is a part of the CSR initiatives of POSOCO, through which it encourages research and growth in the area of power systems and strengthening of industry-academia collaboration. This award is wholly funded by POSOCO, while, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) is the implementing partner at the national level. The call for applications is open from September 10-30, 2021.

KVS Baba, CMD, POSOCO, "Driving POSOCO's thrust towards encouraging technological advancements in Power systems and related fields, PPSA is effectively serving its objective to motivate the young and enthusiastic researchers in India since its commencement. I truly believe that the 10th edition of PPSA will inspire innovations that will have significant impact on the future Power Systems."

Dr Anil Wali, MD, FITT, IIT Delhi, "The sequel to the successful earlier editions of the POSOCO Power System Award program reinforces the importance we have for innovative work by graduating Master/ Doctoral students in the area of power systems."

This power system awards recognize research in Doctoral/Master categories in all the technical institutions offering post-graduation in power systems in India. Fifteen awardees in the PPSA-Doctoral category will be awarded a cash prize Rs 1,00,000/- for each short-listed project along with certificates. Similarly, fifteen awardees under PPSA-Master category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 40,000/- for each shortlisted project along with certificates. Details on eligibility and submission are available here: www.ppsa.in.

