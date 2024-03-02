PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2: Shoolini University has teamed up with the prestigious University of Melbourne to offer international education to Indian students. The admission process for the dual degree Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours) program is already underway and admissions will begin at Shoolini University on April 1.

Also Read | Pitbull Attack in Delhi: Seven-Year-Old Girl Injured in Pet Dog Attack in Jagatpuri Area.

Shoolini University is recognised as India's No.1 Private University as per the QS and the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Likewise, the University of Melbourne is ranked No.1 in Australia (QS World University Rankings). Further, considering that the University of Melbourne has got the prestigious 14th spot worldwide, this partnership has set new benchmarks for academic excellence and innovation.

The two universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to provide cutting-edge education to students from India. This young talent pool will be taught and mentored by top-class faculty for the first two years at Shoolini University and for the same period at the University of Melbourne.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Specially-Abled Minor Boy Sodomised, Pen Inserted in Rectum in Agra; FIR Lodged.

The dual degree program, starting with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), provides students with a world-class curriculum and opens doors to a truly global education experience. Indian students will get the unique advantage of pursuing undergraduate science studies at Shoolini and the University of Melbourne.

The transformative journey begins with two years at Shoolini University and the remaining two years at Melbourne. Students can choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors in the third and fourth years, including Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Cell and Development Biology, Chemistry, Climate and Weather, Ecosystem Science, Food Science, Geography, Physics and Plant Science.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to provide our exceptional Indian undergraduate students with enhanced opportunities to study internationally. This collaboration with the University of Melbourne highlights the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. Furthermore, it opens doors to many more opportunities for our students."

University of Melbourne Dean of Science Prof Moira O'Bryan said, "The University is thrilled to provide Shoolini students with an international education that will prepare them for our globally connected world. Together, we will provide many high-achieving Indian students with practical experience at an international university and a world-class education that can help them achieve their goals. We are truly excited to offer the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours) dual degree, and we can't wait to welcome our Indian students into the program."

As an added advantage, eligible students may opt to extend their studies and complete a graduate program at the University of Melbourne, such as a Master of Science, with credit from their Advanced Honours program, reducing the study period for the additional qualification by up to a year. Moreover, students who meet the Australian government criteria can apply for post-study work rights upon completion of their studies in Australia.

The curriculum of the programme reflects the rigorous standards upheld by the University of Melbourne. Moreover, Shoolini University faculty members will visit Melbourne for practical training, fostering a more significant knowledge exchange between the two institutions.

Together, Shoolini University and the University of Melbourne are paving the way for Indian students to access exceptional global education, fostering a new generation of highly skilled professionals prepared to thrive in today's interconnected world.

Director of Admissions Avnee Khosla said, "Only 30 seats would be available for dual degree admissions this year. It is a rare and one of the finest opportunities for a high-quality pathway degree program from India to the top-ranked University of Melbourne. Students will follow the cutting-edge University of Melbourne curriculum at the Shoolini campus for two years and pursue their further studies in Australia."

Associate Prof Rozy Dhanta, Deputy Director, International Affairs, said, "Collaboration with the University of Melbourne is not just about building partnerships, but creating bridges of knowledge exchange that transcend borders, enriching both our institutions and the global community."

Dean, Research, Prof Saurabh Kulshrestha, who has studied abroad at premier institutions such as NIH, USA and Max Planck, Germany, said, "The dual degree program will open vast avenues for students who enrol."

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)