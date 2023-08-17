BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in partnership with top lenders, grants access to gold loans with attractive interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a. Depending on the value of gold pledged, one can access a loan amount starting at Rs. 1,500 with no maximum limit. The tenure of these gold loans is flexible and ranges between 7 days and 3 years. Take a look at the gold loan partners of Bajaj Markets.

Also Read | IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs Ireland Cricket Match in Dublin.

Individuals looking for funds can conveniently access gold loans on Bajaj Markets, by pledging their gold jewellery or ornaments. To get started, one simply needs to visit the Bajaj Markets’ website or download the Bajaj Markets App.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Assam: Man Dies in Darrang District After Angry Mob Attacks Him on Theft Allegation, 14 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)