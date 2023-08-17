After experiencing a series defeat at the hands of West Indies, India would be looking to make amends in the shortest format when the three-match T20I series against Ireland starts on August 18. The Men in Blue were handed a shock loss in the series decider after they had clawed their way back to making it 2-2, following defeats in the first two matches. It was India’s poor batting effort that eventually turned out to haunt the side as they stumbled in their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup. This series will be an important one in that context as India will continue its aim at coming up with a winning combination in the format. Moreover, this series is also very crucial with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returning and the team bringing in youngsters like Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh. Jasprit Bumrah Is Back! Indian Captain for T20Is Against Ireland Practices in Nets Ahead of Series Opener.

One of India's biggest positives from the T20I series against West Indies was Tilak Varma, who showed he belonged to the highest level. India might have had a series to forget but the left-hander had one to remember for sure. He finished as India's highest run-scorer of the series and will look to carry on from where he had left off. Suryakumar Yadav, who also had a good time in the T20Is against West Indies, will be missing this series and it would offer room for someone to shine. A lot of eyes would be on Sanju Samson, who has failed to make a mark despite receiving a lot of opportunities in recent times. Also, the likes of Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others, would seek to make an impact.

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Records in T20I Cricket

India hold a clear advantage when it comes to a head-to-head record against Ireland in the T20Is. So far, these two teams have played five T20Is and India have won all of them. The Men in Blue will be keen to keep that streak going.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah Tilak Varma Ruturaj Gaikwad Arshdeep Singh Paul Stirling

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Mini-Battles

Plenty of exciting battles would be up for show in this T20I series opener between India and Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah against his opposite number Paul Stirling is one such contest to look out for. Also, fans would be keen on seeing how Rinku Singh, a likely debutant, performs against Josh Little.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I would be played at The Village in Malahide, Dublin. The match will get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports and Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners of India’s tour of Ireland 2023. The live telecast of the 1st T20I will be available on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) and on Sports18. Fans who wish to watch the live streaming of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dubey, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland Likely XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

