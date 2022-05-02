Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining a lot of ground and the Government of India pitching in by incentivizing the adoption of EV and Hybrid Electric vehicles, the need for professionals who can handle these emerging technologies is on the rise.

To support the initiative of Government, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer BE program in Automobile Engineering with specialization in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Will Try to Keep the Pressure on Rajasthan, Says Andre Russell Ahead of KKR vs RR Clash.

Students will get to learn the fundamentals of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles in the first two and a half years at Chitkara University after which students would go to ARAI Academy, Pune to study latest technologies and get hands-on practical exposure in the next one and a half years. The last two semesters will be totally devoted to project work, which shall be carried out either in the Automotive Industry or at ARAI Academy.

Dr Reji Mathai, Director-ARAI, Shri N B Dhande, Sr. Deputy Director and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Dr Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor from Chitkara University along with other officials were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes & GIF Greetings: Share WhatsApp Photos, SMS, Images, HD Wallpapers and Messages on Akha Teej.

"We are excited to partner with Chitkara University for offering B.E courses with specialisation in EV. We sincerely believe that with tie ups like these, we will be able to give to the industry trained professionals in emerging EV technologies who will be fully equipped to solve problems in environment friendly mobility solutions," remarked Dr Reji Mathai, Director-ARAI.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "We are honoured to associate with ARAI for providing these cutting-edge courses. At Chitkara University, we are continuously innovating our program offerings and with the current scenario, this program will go a long way in providing our students with an education that will take them places. It is a step forward in our mission to make our students industry ready."

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) was established in 1966 and is the leading automotive R and D organisation in India set up by the Automotive Industry with the Government of India. ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has recognized ARAI as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

ARAI plays a crucial role in assuring safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles by working in harmony with its members, customers and government. It provides services and expertise in the areas of Engineering Services, Certification and Standardisation, Research and Development, Technology Development and Knowledge Initiatives and also offers Automotive Technologies and India Specific Data Bases for automotive product development for Indian market. ARAI has been assisting Government in formulating automotive standards and regulations.

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made-both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 percent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

For more information, visit to: www.chitkara.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)