Ardeshir BK Dubash with his wife and family together with Ambassador Carlos Polo and his wife, Eva Alvarado and Fabio Subia, First Secretary of the Embassy of Peru in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The former Honorary Consul of Peru in Mumbai, Ardeshir BK Dubash, received the Order of "Merit in the Diplomatic Service of Peru Jose Gregorio Paz Soldan", the highest distinction conferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, in a private ceremony held on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The award was conferred by the Ambassador of Peru in India, H.E. Carlos R. Polo, who travelled from Delhi to Mumbai for this special occasion, bringing the decoration issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, H.E. Cesar Landa.

Also Read | Nokia G21 With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India.

Dubash was designated as Honorary Consul of Peru on August 13, 1973. His career as Honorary Consul, which spans almost half a century, has seen 14 Presidents of Peru and 15 Ambassadors of Peru to India. Owing to Dubash's personal qualities and professional prestige his work has been instrumental in strengthening the image of Peru in India and fostering consular, commercial and cultural ties between both countries.

The Order of Merit, which was instituted in 2004, takes its name from Jose Gregorio Paz Soldan, a distinguished Peruvian official who established the Peruvian diplomatic service and who held the office of Minister of Foreign Affairs on three different occasions.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 40.

The award is normally reserved for career diplomats who have excelled in their work to promote the democratic, historical and institutional values of the Ministry, and who have made outstanding contributions to Peruvian foreign policy.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)