Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad take each other on in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The GT vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday) as both the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you GT vs SRH betting odds along with the win predictions. GT vs SRH Preview.

Gujarat Titans have been sensational this season and as a result, find themselves at the top of the team standings. However, their only defeat so far in the competition came against this opponent, something they will be looking to right this time around. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the most in-form team with five consecutive wins behind them and will be looking to continue that run. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

GT vs SRH Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Gujarat Titans are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of GT to come away with maximum points from the encounter. GT have the odds of 1.8 in their favour while SRH are a 2.00 underdog.

GT vs SRH Win Predictions

GT vs SRH (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Gujarat Titans are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. GT have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to SRH's 43%. Hyderabad have won the only encounter between the two teams.

