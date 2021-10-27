Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in marks & spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/Target Media): Steal this festive-chic, yet modern look from Arjun Kapoor's ensemble for the Man's World new cover.

Dressed in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection showcasing bandhgalas, meltonwaistcoats, velvet lapel blazers, printed paisley shirts & more starting at INR 3,499.00 for the Satin Shirt and INR 4,999.00 for Melton Waistcoat.

