Here's match number two for day two for today. The match will be played between Scotland and Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be held at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live updates of the match which will give you an over-by-over commentary and details of the game but before that, we shall bring to you a preview of the game. So this is the first time that Namibia will be playing the Super 12 matches in the T20 World Cup. SCO vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The team started their campaign with a loss against Sri Lanka but further recovered as they went on to beat Ireland in their previous game. The team has a very strong bowling lineup and they had not allowed the team to score runs easily. They had beaten Ireland comprehensively by eight wickets. The inclusion of David Wiese has given Namibia an added advantage. Talking about Scotland, they won the Qualifiers but suffered from a humiliating 130 run defeat against Afghanistan. Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif looked decent with the ball. However, the other bowlers went for more than 10 runs an over and proved to be quite expensive.

The two teams have had quite an interesting head-to-head. Both have played eight games against each other and both teams have won four matches each. The last time, the two teams met each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium, Namibia walked away with a win.