Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): A home-grown and fast-evolving brand from Namma Bengaluru, Arjunaa Vara Jewellers celebrated the first-year anniversary of the brand's inception today.

Located in 4th Block Jayanagar, the celebration was graced by South Indian Supertar: Abhinaya Chakravarty Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa, and MLA Sowmya Reddy, Jayanagar Constituency.

24th October marks the successful completion of one year since the inception of the brand, amidst the pandemic. Backed by a multi-generational legacy of over six decades in the business of jewellery, Arjunaa Vara Jewellers was conceptualized to be a house of all things precious, bringing together a range of offerings from gold, silver and other precious metal, to the widest available range of coloured stones and gemstones.

Speaking on this milestone, Rahul Jain, Co-founder of Arjunaa Vara Jewellers said, "We are elated to have been perceived rightly and wholeheartedly accepted by our target audience. While today marks one year to founding and incepting the brand, we look forward to becoming a household name as a successful homegrown brand, in the heart of Bangalore. We also take this opportunity to thank our friend, mentor and guide Abhinaya Chakravarty Kichcha Sudeepa, the multi-lingual superstar for supporting us and gracing this occasion."

Kichcha Sudeepa on being a part of this celebration, said, "Ever since Arjunaa started, the entire team has been no less than our family jeweller to me and my family. As they complete one year, I wish everyone at Arjunaa the best in the years to come. I'd also take this opportunity to convey my hearty congratulations on winning the National Jewellery Awards 2020-21 under the category - Paramparik Jewellery of the year, An Artisan's Pride which is one of the most prestigious awards in the jewellery industry in India. Receiving this award in the first year itself is an achievement and this is just the beginning for Arjunaa."

Founded in 2020, the brand promise of Arjunaa Vara Jewellers, to each of its stakeholders is "Accuracy in Design": an ode to a consistent strife in making sure that all patrons get nothing but the best from the house of Arjunaa.

