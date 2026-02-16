VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Every day in India, thousands of people enter retirement age, and expectations around this life stage are changing from quiet withdrawal to active, purpose driven living. Ashiana Advik, located in Sector 39, Bhiwadi and developed by Ashiana Housing, is designed exclusively for residents aged 55 and above. The project offers a planned senior living ecosystem that focuses on activity, social connection, safety, and independence. Spread across about 16.9 acres with 910 homes, the community is structured as a vibrant residential campus where residents take part in sports, arts, learning, and group events as part of daily life.

Also Read | 'Jailer 2' Release Postponed: Rajinikanth-Nelson's Action Drama Sequel to Now Arrive in THIS Month in 2026.

The atmosphere inside the campus feels closer to a lifestyle resort than a conventional retirement setup. Residents regularly participate in music and dance sessions, yoga classes, swimming practice, card games, cycling, walking groups, and Zumba workshops. The amphitheatre hosts performances where residents stage plays, singing programs, and dance showcases. Seasonal tournaments and hobby clubs run through the year. Many residents say they are busier now than during their working years and often remark that they do not know where the day goes because of the number of activities available.

The philosophy behind the community is to help people rediscover purpose after sixty. Instead of defining retirement as a slowdown, the model encourages reinvention and skill building. Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said, "At Ashiana, retirement means adding life to years. Senior living is not an old age home. It is about finding purpose again, learning something new, and living with people of your own age group in an environment designed for you." He added that many residents learn swimming for the first time, restart childhood interests such as classical dance and music, and begin regular fitness routines that were earlier postponed due to work and family commitments.

Also Read | Jaipur Liquor Traders Protest: Shops Shut Across City as Vendors Demand Extended Sale Timings, Allege Police Harassment.

Homes at the project are built with age aware design features so residents can live comfortably as they grow older. Apartments are available in 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK formats to accommodate different needs and visiting family members. Safety features include anti skid tiles in bathrooms, grab rails, lever style door handles, chamfered wall edges, higher placed switches with LED indicators, and night lamps in bedrooms. Emergency response buttons are located near beds. The complex is wheelchair accessible and equipped with lifts that include automatic rescue devices. Medical readiness is supported through a medical room, doctor on call and OPD services, along with 24 by 7 nurse and ambulance support. Concierge services and on call maintenance staff further reduce daily stress.

A large activity centre of about 29,000 square feet functions as the social hub. It includes an AC gym, swimming pool with heated jacuzzi, indoor badminton hall, table tennis and pool rooms, card and carrom rooms, art and craft studios, reading rooms, a movie and media theatre, dining hall, and cafe. Outdoor amenities include walking paths, cycling tracks, acupressure tracks, sports areas, forest bathing zones, yoga pavilions, terrace gardens, relaxation courts, a pet park, and landscaped sit out spaces with support rails. Security is managed through single gated entry, round the clock guards, and intercom connectivity across blocks.

Dining is designed around choice and flexibility. Residents can cook in their own modular kitchens, eat at the common dining hall, order meals, join potluck gatherings, or host private celebrations with catering support. Shared meals often become daily social touchpoints where friendships grow.

Residents describe the experience as socially and emotionally enriching, according to a resident, "We did not want retirement to mean sitting at home. Here we have sports, music, games, and company every day. We rebuilt our friend circle and feel active." Another shared , "When I had a serious fall, the medical and support teams responded immediately. From hospital transfer to home care, everything was arranged. We felt fully supported."

Located in Bhiwadi with road connectivity to Delhi and Gurugram through major highways and the Delhi Mumbai Expressway corridor, the project offers access to urban infrastructure along with greener surroundings and lower congestion, supporting a healthier and more engaged retirement lifestyle.

About Ashiana Advik please follow the Link -https://www.ashianahousing.com/senior-living-india/bhiwadi-delhi-ncr/ashiana-advik-near-thada-village-alwar-bypass-road

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)