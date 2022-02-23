Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/Mediawire): The 'Radio Rangeela' missed call Voice Campaign created by Mirchi on behalf of Asian Paints, aims at making painters into influencers by creating fun and entertaining audio content that builds brand recall and helps establish an emotional bond with them.

Asian Paints believes that painters play major influencers in deciding which paint to buy. That is why the campaign designed by Mirchi in 2016 aimed to reduce the high cost per contact that traditional mediums demanded to reach the painters and ensured that these painters were engaged on a timely basis.

Looking to now target the digitally smart painter, Asian Paints and Mirchi have innovated and digitized the widely successful and unique Voice Campaign into a format meant not only for feature phone-using painters, but also for the painter from urban markets who have migrated to smartphones with data services.

The Radio Rangeela Campaign is now an interactive microsite where users can log in using an OTP. The microsite has animated infotainment videos in seven languages with the option to stream these videos in a quality that suits their data speed.

Mirchi has also integrated other features in the microsite on behalf of the brand including 'Grihakala' - a decor book with budget wall decor ideas for painters and contests to help build engagement with the community.

Along with the objective of building brand recall and high engagement, this innovative campaign also aims to encourage the painters to be a part of the Asian Paint's loyalty program - 'MasterStrokes', via an incredible referral system with redeemable points.

The campaign was promoted through a SMS and a 30 seconds teaser Outbound Dialler, WhatsApp, and Facebook push.

For the feature phone user, the weekly missed call voice solution continued with content in seven language, quizzes, MasterStrokes points for winning the quizzes and referral points for new joiners.

Through this campaign, Mirchi was able to reach a database of 75,000 painters with smartphones and were able to onboard 11,000 new painters.

Commenting on the partnership, Preeti Nihalani (Chief Revenue Officer ), Mirchi said, "We are extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with Asian Paints. Having a partner who shows faith in us, year after year truly adds validity of our content prowess. Being a company that prides itself on being hyper local, our ability to understand and entertain unique communities and audiences from different geographies is second to none. With our Voice Solutions business, we are able to successfully provide a solution to clients to reach audiences where traditional media tends to have limited impact."

