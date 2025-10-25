PNN

New Delhi [India], October 25: The Asian Travel Expo 2025, Asia's leading platform for the global travel and tourism industry, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain as the Strategic Accommodation Partner for its upcoming edition. The event is set to take place on 8th, 9th & 10th December 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain, under the patronage of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC).

This collaboration represents a shared vision to deliver exceptional experiences and elevate hospitality standards for international delegates, exhibitors, and visitors attending one of the region's most anticipated travel trade shows. The partnership combines the event's global influence in tourism with Ramada's strong reputation for comfort, convenience, and premium service in the heart of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Enhancing the Hospitality Experience

Strategically located in the vibrant district of Adliya, Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain is renowned for its exceptional service, modern amenities, and authentic Bahraini warmth. As the Strategic Accommodation Partner, Ramada will play a vital role in ensuring a seamless and comfortable stay for global attendees, offering exclusive room packages, special rates, and tailored hospitality solutions designed to meet the needs of exhibitors, delegates, and VIP guests of the Asian Travel Expo 2025.

The hotel's ethos of excellence perfectly aligns with the vision of the Asian Travel Expo -- to create a world-class networking platform where travel professionals, tourism boards, and hospitality brands come together to shape the future of global tourism.

A Partnership Built on Excellence

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Abdul Musaddiq, Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce and Organiser of the Asian Travel Expo 2025, stated:

"We are honored to join hands with Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain, one of the most respected names in hospitality. Our collaboration reflects a shared vision -- to offer an exceptional experience for all our guests and participants. The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is not just a trade event, but a celebration of global tourism, and this partnership ensures that every delegate experiences the best of Bahraini hospitality."

Adding to this, Mr Sameer Khan, Director, Show Buddy Global W.L.L., shared his thoughts on the association:

"We are delighted to collaborate with Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain for the Asian Travel Expo 2025. This partnership represents a strong step toward providing a superior hospitality experience to our international participants. Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain, with its impeccable service and commitment to quality, will be instrumental in ensuring our delegates enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay during the event. Together, we aim to set new standards for event hospitality in Bahrain."

About the Asian Travel Expo 2025

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is set to be one of the most influential B2B travel and tourism trade shows in the region, uniting tourism boards, travel agents, tour operators, airlines, hospitality brands, DMCs, and technology providers from across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The three-day exhibition will feature networking sessions, business meetings, seminars, and the prestigious Asian Travel Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in the travel industry.

Following successful editions of major trade and tourism events organised by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce across India and Asia, the Bahrain edition of the Asian Travel Expo marks a significant milestone in strengthening global tourism ties and promoting Bahrain as a hub for business, leisure, and international collaboration.

About Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain

Located in Manama's Adliya district, Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain is a premium 4-star hotel known for its elegant accommodations, fine dining, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and personalised guest services. As part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a globally recognised name in hospitality, Ramada Bahrain continues to uphold its legacy of providing high-quality experiences to travellers from around the world.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Asian Travel Expo 2025 and Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain is more than just an agreement -- it's a collaboration rooted in shared values of innovation, quality, and global hospitality. Together, both brands aim to redefine the standards of international event accommodation, offering delegates and industry professionals an unparalleled experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For participation and more information, visit www.asiantravelexpo.com

