Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Assam government is set to present its budget document for the financial year 2024-25 on February 12, the fourth under the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration.

The 'Budget Session' of the Assam Assembly will commence on February 5.

Also Read | JMM Leader Champai Soren Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD Leader Satyanand Bhokta Sworn In As State Ministers (Watch Videos).

"This will be my fourth budget. I am going to place the budget in the floor of the house on February 12. My first priority is to place a realistic budget. This is an important aspect that whenever place a budget the expenditure should be 100 percent," Assam's Finance Minister Ajanta Neog told ANI.

"From my three years experience we have seen that our expenditure is upto sometimes it is near about 80 percent. This year we are going to try a new formula that if we place a realistic budget then the expenditure will be more," the Assam finance minister said.

Also Read | Poonam Pandey Death: Modelling Career, Marriage, Movies and TV Shows - All You Need to Know About the Controversial Celebrity Who Succumbed to Cervical Cancer.

"First, we have prepared a realistic budget. We are trying to make such a budget where every sector will be reflected. We will try to give benefits to the women, youths and as a whole we will try to make it as in place of expenditure also, increase of public expenditure, capital expenditure in case of infrastructure development," the Assam Finance Minister added.

Last year, Assam Finance Minister Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore for the year. Finance Minister Neog announced that Assam's GDP estimates will grow to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The Finance Minister had proposed to implement a scheme to promote microentrepreneurs for creating self-employment opportunities among the unemployed youths belonging to BPL families and low-income households. The scheme is called the 'Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Mission' for creating self-employment.

The total investment under this initiative will be Rs 5000 crore over the next three years, with the potential to transform over two lakh unemployed youths into job creators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)