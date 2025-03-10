Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Assam government Budget 2025 presented on Monday proposed to set up a satellite -- ASSAMSAT -- to ensure a continuous, reliable flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects.

The satellite will be set up in close collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center). Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) promotes private investment and innovation in the space sector.

"(The ASSAMSAT satellite) can help providing dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, and security border management and police operations," Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said, tabling the Budget for 2025-26.

"We will also ignite imagination of the students of colleges of Assam with the support of INSPACe/ISRO by involving them in building experimental satellites," she added.

For a better future of Assam, the state government announced several technology related policies.

The state government proposed it will encourage setting up of high-tech AI-powered agri-hubs in 100 selected villages where AI and drones will help farmers make data-driven decisions, improve yields, and enhance sustainability.

An innovation hub called Assam Tech Valley - AI and Green Innovation Hub would be set up.

In the coming years, finance minister Neog said that the hub will drive innovation in AI, energy security, renewable energy, biofuels, and green technology to build a future-ready Assam.

"This hub will be developed through strategic investments, industry partnerships, and cutting-edge research to position Assam as a leader in next-generation technologies," she supplemented.

To establish Assam as the eastern gateway for global startups and high-skill job creation, Assam will collaborate with IIT Guwahati.

"We will seek international funding to develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated to research and innovation. The SEZ will focus on emerging technologies and green energy, driving sustainable growth and technological excellence," the finance minister said.

Assam also proposed to develop a bamboo smart city.

"We will explore developing India's first Bamboo Smart City, showcasing sustainable and ecofriendly urban planning. All future Government buildings will prioritize bamboo-based materials to promote green construction and innovation. This initiative will boost Assam's bamboo industry, creating jobs and positioning the state as a leader in sustainable architecture," she said.

Recently, the Assam Cabinet mandated the use of at least 5 per cent bamboo products in buildings to be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Further, Assam will promote bioplastic startups to establish Assam as the country's first Green Packaging Industrial Hub.

"A Green Innovation Fund has been initiated to support research and development in sustainable packaging solutions. We are investing in technologies like banana fiber-based packaging to drive eco-friendly industrial growth. .

Assam Police will be encouraged to set up India's first AI-based lab to combat deepfake threats and enhance cyber surveillance.

Further, Assam will work with tea industry stakeholders to introduce India's first AI-driven, block-chainbased tea auction system to enhance transparency and efficiency.

"This digital platform will revolutionize the tea trade by ensuring secure transactions and fair pricing. The initiative will strengthen Assam's position as a global leader in the tea industry," Assam finance minister Neog said.

In an ambitious plan, the state government proposed it will explore running a water metro from Fancy Bazar to Guwahati Airport so that the airport passengers can check in at Fancy Bazar jetty port and reach new airport terminal.

It will also explore the movement of airport passengers from and to Khanapara by ropeways of heavy calibre designed to carry more passengers, called Aerial Tramways or Cable Cars.

In another news, the state government will launch an OTT platform, aiming to preserve Assamese cinema, literature, folk songs, music, and documentaries.

She further said that, in partnership with TATA-NELCO, Assam will upgrade secondary schools into State Vocational Training Centers with focus on STEM education.

"Through this collaboration, our schools will offer courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Design Innovation, Additive Manufacturing, Internet of Things. I am allocating a sum of Rs. 50 crore for this," she announced.

The Assam Finance Minister also proposed to establish a Proton Therapy Centre at the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

"This will be the first such facility in Eastern India and third in India, marking a significant milestone in advanced cancer care for the region. This machine will cost around Rs. 550 crore. Government will pool in CSR funds also for this Project. With rapid infrastructure growth in healthcare, Assam is poised to become a hub for medical tourism. We are actively pursuing leading hospitals to establish their presence in Assam by giving land at concessional rate and other incentives," she explained.

Reacting to the state budget, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam Budget 2025 lays a comprehensive roadmap to establish Assam as a front runner state and builds upon the gains made over the last few years. Our budget, rooted in fiscal discipline, envisages a record capital expenditure of Rs 38,759.18 Cr without burdening our citizens and at 85%, our budget utilisation is the highest ever. Assam's expenditure will now be at a record Rs1.55 Lakh crore with our GSDP growth at 13%, ahead of the national average of 10%. Today's budget will spur household savings and bring a new momentum to the Assam growth story." (ANI)

