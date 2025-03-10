Mumbai, March 10: The teaser of the song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled on Monday. The song is a Holi track, and kicks off with a captivating rap, setting the tone for an electrifying ride. The rap, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), brings a raw, energetic vibe to the track.

The rap is accentuated by vibrant, colourful visuals that bring the festive energy of Holi to life. Salman Khan makes a stunning entry with the trademark swag when the beat drops. The song is composed by Pritam, and is set to hit the airwaves on Tuesday. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Festive Mood With Their Holi Special Track, Releasing on March 11 (Watch Teaser Video).

Meanwhile, ‘Sikandar’ marks Salman’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The Bollywood superstar will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, and ‘Chhaava’. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Spares No Expense: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings 500 Dancers From Turkey for Epic Finale Song – Reports.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. ‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

Watch Teaser of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Song:

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has been receiving a great response to her recent release ‘Chhaava’ in which she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal. In ‘Chhaava’, the actress essays the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

