Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd's R.Elan on Saturday presented an innovative collection of sustainable fashion at an exclusive pre-launch initiative by the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's commercial hub at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

For their label Abraham and Thakore, David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore displayed their latest collection themed, "Assemble, Disassemble and Reassemble" for a look created from recycled PET materials.

Also Read | Umran Malik Speaks to Jasprit Bumrah After Clocking 153 kph Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 Match (See Pic).

"The eco-friendly collection by Abraham and Thakore magnificently combines sustainability and style, and it enhances key aspects of our fabric of the future - R | Elan," said Gunjan Sharma the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Polyester Business, Reliance Industries Ltd, while commenting on the collaboration with Abraham & Thakore.

"The collection showcases excellent efforts in different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful. Ensembles like these, drive us at Reliance to stretch the limits and bring out new technologies that are more sustainable and eco-friendly," he added.

Also Read | NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 Released by NCERT At ncert.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore ensured that craft techniques like patchwork, hand stitching and appliques formed the perfect base of the ensembles. Assembled surfaces and graphic patterns were cleverly merged with prints and designs that brought a renewed visual delight to techniques of recycling.

"The process of the breaking down of PET materials to create textiles is a crucial step in the circular journey of responsible fashion production. The disassembling and reassembling of materials have inspired this collection. It takes a look at the traditional methods of recycling and upcycling of textiles that are a part of our common textile heritage," said the designer duo.

Bringing the fast-paced show to an end was Dia Mirza, who glided in, wearing a luxurious black abstract patchwork kaftan with stitch detailing and contrasting yoke and cuffs.

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore's recycled PET collection "Assemble, Disassemble and Reassemble" by R.Elan was a mindful, sustainable line that blended tradition with technology and New Age materials in a contemporary, stylish format.

As an exclusive pre-launch initiative, and as a precursor to global scale marquee events, the guests of the show got a sneak preview and experience of the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)