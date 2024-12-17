New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that satellite spectrum cannot be auctioned due to technical and operational reasons.

His statement came in response to allegations made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who accused the Modi government of favouring administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based communication services.

Some existing telecom operators have also opposed the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based services, on the ground that it will not be a level playing field for them. Spectrum for telecom services were allocated through auctions.

In a social media post Jairam Ramesh claimed that, "A parliamentary question has confirmed that the Modi government has decided to assign spectrum for satellite-based communications administratively, without auctions, despite demands from many sections".

To the allegations, Minister Scindia replied in a social media post and explained the fundamental difference between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

He pointed out that for terrestrial networks, spectrum operates at much lower frequencies, allowing it to be allocated to a single entity.

"From an engineering and physics standpoint, this spectrum can be auctioned because once assigned to a particular entity, no one else can use that frequency," he said. However, satellite spectrum--such as those used in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO)--functions differently.

Scindia noted that satellite spectrum operates at higher altitudes and frequencies, making it inherently shareable. "This spectrum cannot be assigned to a single person or entity. It is shared by its very nature," he clarified.

The minister highlighted that this distinction is codified in Schedule 1 of the new Telecommunications Act, 2023. He added that satellite spectrum in the Ku band (around 14 GHz) and Ka-band (27.1 to 31 GHz) is inherently shareable, making auctions both unfeasible and undesirable.

Scindia also pointed out that the satellite spectrum remains highly under-utilized, and failing to assign it could result in significant disadvantages. These include potential loss of government revenue and missed opportunities to leverage technology to bridge the digital divide.

He further emphasized that no country in the world currently auctions satellite spectrum, underscoring the global standard.

Responding to Congress's criticism, Scindia accused the opposition of politicizing the issue. He recalled that during the UPA era, spectrum was allocated through an opaque first-come, first-served policy, leading to scams and financial losses.

In contrast, he said, "The Modi government prioritizes transparency and public interest, ensuring that mobile telephony spectrum is auctioned fairly."

The minister also criticized Congress for its historical failures, alleging that the party prioritized its own interests over public welfare.

He stated that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently aimed to maximize governance while the Congress relied on "manufacturing consent" to further its agenda. (ANI)

