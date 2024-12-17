Mumbai, December 17: As NZ pacer Tim Southee nears the landmark of 100 Test sixes in his farewell Test against England, here is a look at player's with most sixes in Tests.

Ben Stokes

The England skipper has smashed 133 sixes in 110 Tests, scoring 6,719 runs at an average of 35.55. He has scored 13 centuries and 55 fifties and best score of 258. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Reacts on Missing Out on 100 Sixes in Test Cricket, Says ‘Sorry To Disappoint’.

Brendon McCullum

The legendary New Zealand former skipper scored 107 sixes in 101 matches, having scored 6,453 runs at an average of 38.64, with 12 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score was 302.

Adam Gilchrist

The legendary Australian wicketkeeper scored 100 sixes in 96 Tests, making 5,570 runs at an average of 47.60, with 17 centuries and 26 fifties in 137 innings. His best score is 204*.

Tim Southee/Chris Gayle

Southee, a fiery New Zealand pacer who is a lower-order hitter and legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle are levelled at 98 sixes. Southee has scored 2,243 runs in 107 Tests at an average of 15.57, with seven fifties to his name and best score of 77*. Gayle in 103 Tests has scored 7,214 runs at an average of 42.14, with 15 centuries, 37 fifties and the best score of 333. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Tim Southee Goes Level With Chris Gayle; Two Away From 100 Sixes in His Farewell Match.

Jacques Kallis

Kallis has scored 97 sixes in 166 Tests. In these matches, he made 13,289 runs at an average of 55.37, with 45 centuries and 58 fifties. His best score is 224.