Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Bajaj Markets, in partnership with CRIF High Mark, lets users know their credit score free of charge. This collaboration aims to offer customers comprehensive insights into their creditworthiness. Through this facility, Bajaj Markets helps individuals stay up to date with changes in their credit portfolio while promoting enhanced financial management.

Check CRIF High Mark Credit Score on Bajaj Markets

Here are some important points about CRIF High Mark Credit Score:

* The credit score ranges from 300 to 900

* The CRIF High Mark Credit Score helps establish a borrower's creditworthiness

* The assessment of the score is done based on factors such as credit utilisation ratio, credit mix, and credit repayment history

Furthermore, this free credit score on Bajaj Markets provides the user with an improved view of their credit history.

Monitoring the credit score in a timely manner can help identify any errors and maintain a healthy credit profile. To get a thorough understanding of creditworthiness, one can check their credit score on Bajaj Markets.

Over and above the credit score by CRIF High Mark, Bajaj Markets offers access to a wide range of financial products and services. These include credit cards, diverse investment options, loans, and even insurance policies. Simply visit the Bajaj Markets app or website today to gain access to these products.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket"

