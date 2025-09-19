PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Bangalore Gastro Centre (BGC) Hospitals is setting a new standard in digestive healthcare, combining Karnataka's largest team of gastroenterology specialists with innovative patient-first initiatives. With a commitment to accessibility, BGC offers 365-day outpatient services and conducts self-funded rural health camps, ensuring super-specialty gastro care is available to all. Located in HSR Layout, this NABH-accredited institution is establishing itself as a Centre of Excellence dedicated to making high-quality gastro care inclusive and accountable.

Expertise at Your Fingertips: Karnataka's Leading Team of GastroenterologistsAt the heart of BGC's success is its exceptional medical team. BGC boasts the largest assembly of gastroenterologists in Karnataka, providing patients with a multidisciplinary approach to managing complex digestive disorders. The specialists at BGC come with extensive experience from both India and renowned international institutions, ensuring patients benefit from globally benchmarked care tailored to meet Indian needs.

Many consultants at BGC are gold medalists in their DM super-specialty training, reflecting their academic excellence and clinical mastery. The team has been consistently recognized at both national and regional levels, including:

* Economic Times of India - Honored as Best Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist of the Year - National in 2024 and 2025.

* Outlook Best Doctors of South - Recognized as the Best Gastroenterologists in South India in both 2024 and 2025.

These accolades affirm the high-quality, patient-focused care delivered by the specialists at Bangalore Gastro Centre. Patients have shared success stories illustrating the positive impact of BGC's care on their lives.

Inclusive Healthcare: A Commitment to DiversityBGC is proud to host the largest team of female gastroenterologists in Karnataka, breaking barriers in medical super-specialties. This commitment to inclusivity provides patients with greater choice and comfort while fostering a more representative and empathetic care environment.

The expert team is complemented by the largest group of female gastrointestinal technicians, proficient in advanced diagnostic procedures like GI physiology studies and endoscopy, ensuring precise and seamless treatment for all patients.

BGC's commitment to diversity is not just about numbers; it's about creating a welcoming environment where patients feel understood and respected. The hospital regularly hosts community outreach programs aimed at educating the public about digestive health, reinforcing its dedication to serving the community.

Unprecedented Access: 365-Day Super-Specialist OPD ServicesIn a pioneering move for Indian healthcare, Bangalore Gastro Centre now offers 365-day outpatient department (OPD) services. This initiative ensures that patients can consult with a super-specialist gastroenterologist any day of the year, including weekends and public holidays.

Outpatient services have been designed with patient flexibility in mind, with appointments available as early as 7:00 a.m. and extending till 8:30 p.m. This extensive schedule caters to the needs of working professionals and families in bustling Bengaluru, making it easier to seek timely consultations without disrupting their routines.

By removing barriers to access, BGC promotes timely diagnosis and intervention, preventing digestive issues from escalating.

Bridging the Healthcare Divide: A Commitment to Social ResponsibilityBGC stands out as the only private gastroenterology hospital in Karnataka to organize self-funded free rural outreach camps focused on digestive health.

This unique social responsibility program takes super-specialty care directly to underserved communities, providing consultations, diagnostics, and education on preventive gut health to those with limited access.

The rural health camps have had a significant impact, reaching countless individuals who would otherwise go without necessary care.

Pioneering the Future with Research and Global CollaborationBeyond clinical practice, BGC is heavily invested in academic and research excellence to remain at the forefront of medical innovation. The centre's capabilities include:

* Advanced endoscopy suites for EUS, ERCP, and colonoscopy

* Sub-specialty clinics for hepatology, IBD, and pediatric gastroenterology

* A new Surgical Gastroenterology & Oncology block for integrated cancer care

This relentless focus on quality has earned BGC significant national acclaim, including:

* South India's Best Hospital for Gastroenterology - Asia Health Awards 2024

* Single Speciality Hospital of the Year (2023-2024) - India Excellence Awards

* Excellence in Gastroenterology - Times of India (2024)

A Movement for Transformative Digestive HealthcareWith its unparalleled specialist team, patient-centric innovations, and unwavering social commitment, Bangalore Gastro Centre is not just a hospital; it is a movement to transform digestive healthcare across India.

By combining world-class expertise with compassionate care, BGC is redefining the landscape of gastroenterology, making it more accessible and effective for all.

About Bangalore Gastro Centre HospitalsBangalore Gastro Centre Hospitals is a dedicated super-specialty hospital in Bengaluru focused exclusively on digestive health. Through international-standard protocols, cutting-edge research, and inclusive care models, BGC is making comprehensive gastroenterology services accessible and effective for everyone.

For more information, visit: www.bangaloregastrocentre.com

