Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): The one thing BBG is really proud of is being a positive agent in transforming lives of 1,50,000 girl children till now through its 4 programs of Suraksha, Swashakti, Ahlada & Prerna across our twin states of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

BBG is hyper-focussed on its purposiveness of co-creating true wealth by empowering girl children (bangaaru thallulu) for their bright and better future. BBG dedicates its life and business profits to the single-minded purpose of empowering 20,00,000 by the year 2040. BBG believes that each one of these girl children once empowered can, in turn, transform positively the destiny of their families, society, country & the world at large. "Bharosa" -Support Center Women & Children for women is the 5th program of BBG aimed at providing integrated assistance through Police, Medical, Legal, and Prosecution Services along with Psycho therapeutic Counselling apart from relief and rehabilitation as per the requirements of women and children as part of its Purpose under the slogan "Girl child Empowerment. BBG is organizing Bhoomipuja ceremony to construct Bharosa Centres in Shamshabad and Bhuvanagiri on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi Each centre will have an area of 5,600 square feet with various facilities for the multiple services offered at the Bharosa centres. The dedicated land is provided by the Telangana Police Department. M V Mallikarjun Reddy, chairman and Managing Director of Building Blocks Group, said, "BBG is grateful to the Telangana Police department for their efforts to protect women and children. We hope this contribution will help women and children in the Ranga reddy and yadadri districts surrounding areas to find a haven to register their grievances and seek support for various issues

Overall, it will provide better protection for women and children through integrated services, thus contributing to improving their quality of life. In the long term, the center will work towards building a balanced society where there is equality between men and women, by resolving conflicts in the family and society in general and creating a safe environment for women and children.

These centres will have conference rooms, counselling rooms for women and children, and a medical counselling room. Also, the centres are deployed with well-trained counsellors, who conduct outreach programs among the communities. Furthermore, it will also consist of a Police Officer room, Legal Support office, Statement Record Room, etc.

Bharosa is a society for the protection of women and children. It was established in May 2016 in the state of Telangana. The main purpose of this society is to provide integrated assistance and support to women and children affected by violence.

