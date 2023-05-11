New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/ATK): Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), India's leading agrochemicals company, recently for the first time BAL has collaborated with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Bapatla engaged Agriculture student internship programme in the Andhra Pradesh region. This initiative aimed to provide product knowledge and exposure to agriculture graduates.

Dr Daggubati Vijay Sairam Kumar, Professor, Entomology, in charge placement cell & Mr Sara Narsaiah, Business Unit Head, Hyderabad addressed the Interns & Sales team about the future agri trends. The meeting was organized by Best Agrolife's Andhra Pradesh regional team. The event started with a promotional jeep campaign, in which agri-interns were offered the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge. The campaign also helped spread awareness about the Best Agrolife brand and its comprehensive product portfolio.

"We are confident that this program will benefit the students and contribute to our region's business growth and farmers' revenue growth. I congratulate the team for setting such a significant milestone. We are also grateful for the support we received from our interns and attendees. This program is an excellent opportunity for the interns and I hope they would make the most out of this opportunity. It will help these students to learn from the experienced professionals and gain hands-on experience in the agriculture sector. I am confident that they will expand their knowledge and skills and contribute to the success of the company," Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd, said.

Best Agrolife's team has been working tirelessly to develop unique and creative ideas to create awareness about the new crop solutions and technologies. Apart from providing a memorable experience to the participants, such campaigns and innovative marketing strategies also help the company in accelerating its business growth, expand its customer reach, and increase its brand awareness.

The meeting was organized by Mandhesh (Marketing Manager-Guntur), Narasaiah (Head, Sales & Marketing, Hyderabad, Narayana Reddy (Dy General Manager), and Nagireddy (Regional Sales Manager). The Best Agrolife team thanked Gopu Ajay Reddy (Marketing Manager -TS) and Sambireddy (Regional Sales Manager -Vijayawada) respectively for giving an excellent technical presentation to agri-interns for making it a successful event.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry to improve crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licences.

