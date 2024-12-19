NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: Best Agrolife Ltd., one of India's leading agrochemical manufacturers, has been granted an international patent for its novel ternary insecticidal combination that effectively controls the entire sucking pest complex, including whitefly, jassids, aphids, and thrips with a single application. The granted patent covers the composition of Pyriproxyfen, Diafenthiuron, and Dinotefuran in a unique suspension concentrate formulation and has been granted by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) covering the countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Centrafrique, Comores, Congo, Cote d'lvoire, Gabon, Guinee, Guinee Bissau, Guinee Equatoriale, Mali, Mauritanie, Niger, Senegal, Tchad, Togo.

The patent grant exemplifies Best Agrolife Ltd.'s dedication to globally delivering advanced, farmer-centric solutions, lowering costs and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Internationally, sucking pests are one of the most serious threats to agricultural crop productivity, causing significant quantitative and qualitative losses. Losses due to sucking pests are estimated to harm 18-20 percent of annual crop productivity. As much of these losses happens in the fields just before harvest, the impact can be devastating in developing countries such as the nations in the African continent.

The diverse modes of action of this formulation includes active ingredients that work through different mechanisms. "Pyriproxyfen" disrupts insect growth and reproduction, while "Diafenthiuron" targets the nervous system of pests, and "Dinotefuran" acts systemically to penetrate the plant and control pests internally. This diverse action stalls development of resistance.

This novel formulation is being successfully sold in India under the brand name of "Ronfen" and has garnered praise from farmers throughout India as a cost-effective and efficient combination. Year on year, the sale of "Ronfen" has been steadily increasing with wider adoption. The combined sale of "Ronfen" since its introduction has exceeded Rs. 400 crores with farmers using "Ronfen" to treat acreage of more than 2.4 million acres.

Best Agrolife Limited has been actively pursuing and expanding its intellectual property portfolio of 100+ national filings and 20+ international filings in OAPI, ARIPO, EU, USA, Thailand, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, Philippines, Cambodia, Yemen, Bangladesh and Bhutan. These strategic international filings reflect the company's commitment to developing a global presence with a quality IP-protected portfolio. The companies' patents cover major agricultural regions like the US, LATAM, APAC, Far East and Africa. "These patents are not just about protecting our intellectual property; they're about driving meaningful change in agriculture," added Vimal Kumar Alawadhi, MD of Best Agrolife.

Best Agrolife Ltd. reaffirms its position as a leader in agricultural innovation, continuing to empower farmers across the globe by enhancing productivity, safeguarding crop quality, and increasing profitability.

Best Agrolife Ltd. is a leading agrochemical company in India, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions to farmers. With a strong focus on research and development, the company offers a diverse portfolio of patented products targeting all the key crops. Best Agrolife Ltd. is committed to addressing the evolving challenges of agriculture through tailored solutions that enhance productivity and profitability for farmers, contributing to the growth of Indian agriculture.

