The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally accepted the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report. Originally, the showpiece event was scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns for their players. Earlier, many reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, isn't in favour of the BCCI's offer of a hybrid model structure and wants to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on their land. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced on December 16: Report.

In the fresh development, according to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has accepted the hybrid model structure for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India national cricket team matches in the prestigious tournament will be held at a neutral venue. The report further added that Pakistan national cricket team's matches with India in ICC events from 2024-27 will also take place at a neutral venue.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the details of this agreement are expected to undergo an ICC board vote in which, during the 2024-27 ICC event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be held in a neutral venue, and the same goes for the Pakistan cricket team. When India will host an ICC event, the Green Shirts games will be held at a neutral venue. This agreement will be applied to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka). Discontent Brewing in Pakistan Cricket Board Over Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sources.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with eight nations participating in the prestigious tournament. The eight sides will be divided into two groups (A and B), with the top two sides of each group reaching the semifinals, followed by the grand finale. The Pakistan national cricket team is the defending champion of the ICC Champions Trophy. They defeat arch-rivals, the India national cricket team, in the Champions Trophy 2017 grand finale in England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).