Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/ [Netherlands], April 2 (ANI): Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine and biotherapeutic innovation and also the largest manufacturer of oral polio vaccines, and Bilthoven Biologicals BV, (BBio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited, based in Netherlands, announced a collaboration on Tuesday to further strengthen the production and supply security of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

An agreement has been formalized between BBIL and BBio, wherein BBIL will procure drug substances essential for the production of oral polio vaccines to be supplied both within India and globally.

Through this strategic partnership, both companies will collaborate to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and licenses for commercial manufacturing of OPVs in India.

These vaccines will be produced utilizing drug substances manufactured in the Netherlands at Bilthoven Biologicals.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, expressed his delight at the collaboration, emphasizing the shared vision to eradicate polio worldwide.

He stated, "We are delighted to join forces with Bharat Biotech to reinforce the global supply of polio vaccines. Our vision is to eradicate Polio worldwide, taking a crucial step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease on vulnerable populations."

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, highlighted the significance of oral polio vaccines in India's Universal Immunisation Program (UIP) and their crucial role in global immunization efforts.

He stated, "Oral polio vaccines have been an integral part of the Govt of India's Universal Immunisation Program (UIP) for several decades, with Bharat Biotech being one of the largest suppliers to immunisation programs across the world."

He added, "This collaboration between BBIL and BBio exemplifies cooperation between vaccine companies, ensuring a secure supply of oral polio vaccines and fortifies the nation's mission to eradicate polio". (ANI)

