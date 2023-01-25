New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/ATK): Though Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have held the top spot for a while, they need to be careful as this new cat is chasing tails, and taking names. In this article, we will be looking at Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and the hottest new cat on the block (a literal cat), Big Eyes Coin (BIG)! Can Big Eyes Coin claw past its canine competition? Let's find out.

Dogecoin: A Crypto Investor's Best FriendAh, Dogecoin, Dogecoin, Dogecoin. Elon Musk's right-hand pup that has been with him since the beginning. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency created by a couple of regular dudes who just wanted to have a little fun.

Also Read | President of India Graces the 13th National Voters’ Day Celebrations in New Delhi … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

It all started back in 2013 when software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer decided to create a new cryptocurrency as a joke. They combined the popular internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog with the concept of digital cryptocurrency, giving birth to the original meme coin, Dogecoin.

But here's the thing, what started as a joke, quickly became a beloved digital currency among many. People started using it to buy things online like at Tesla and even make donations to charity. Dogecoin has become so popular because of its strong sense of community. The Dogecoin community is one of the most friendly and supportive communities out there. They are always ready to help new users and have fun together.

Also Read | Bestiality in Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes Two-Month-Old Cow in Shahjahanpur; Caught by Locals, Handed Over to Cops.

Shiba Inu: Ruffing Up The Meme Coin CrowdShiba Inu, now there's a good boy! Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency just like Dogecoin, but it's named after the Shiba Inu dog breed, a very popular dog breed in Japan. Shiba Inu was created in 2020 by a mysterious person or group of people under the pseudonym "Ryoshi". Unlike Dogecoin, it was not created as a joke but as a serious project, but it has some similarities, such as using the Shiba Inu as a mascot.

Its popularity started to rise in 2021 and it quickly become one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies, thanks to its uniqueness and strong community of supporters.

Shiba Inu is unique because it utilises a different approach than most of the blockchain projects, it uses Ethereum's network for the token transfer but all the tokenomics are different.

This dog has some serious bite when it comes to returns, It has a fixed supply of tokens, (unlike Dogecoin's inflationary tokenomics) and it also has a token burn mechanism where 10 per cent of each transaction gets burned, this makes the token value appreciate over time.

Big Eyes Coin: Sailing Past USD 17.5 Million RaisedBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that is shaking up the meme coin space. With over USD 17.5 million raised, it's looking to be one of the most promising new meme coins in the game. Right now, Big Eyes Coin might not be as well-known as some of the other cryptocurrencies out there, but it's still a valuable asset for many. It's a cat bursting with potential, ready to blast through the competition. Picking out these hidden gem coins and investing before everyone else is how serious gains are made, think about the first people that invested in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu!

As one of the few cat-based cryptocurrencies standing out amongst the sea of Shiba Inu-based coins, Big Eyes Coin stands out from the crowd and is likely to draw more attention as it continues its upward momentum.

Use the promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to get a 200 per cent bonus on all orders. Yes. You got it right. 200 per cent. A USD 10 investment will provide a USD 20 return, making the total investment USD 30. Simply by investing today with this bonus offer, you can TRIPLE your money. Furthermore, a calculator on the website now allows you to assess your potential earnings if the price of Big Eyes Coin rises!

Final ThoughtsJust like any other cryptocurrency, it's important to do your own research before investing and only invest what you can afford to lose. But let's be real here, who wouldn't want to own currency based on cats and dogs that could potentially make them a "pawsome" amount of money?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)